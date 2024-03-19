What Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin said about the Rebels' spring practice Tuesday
Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin discussed the Rebels' spring practices with the media on Tuesday morning.
Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin discussed the Rebels' spring practices with the media on Tuesday morning.
Chris Beard, who was fired from Texas last year, is wrapping up his first season at Ole Miss this spring.
Fred Zinkie catches up fantasy baseball managers on all the pertinent spring training happenings to help set a plan for drafts.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens reveals his favorite picks from his recent Tout Wars draft while exposing the truth about league winners.
Clemson's lawsuit comes after Florida State filed a lawsuit against the ACC in December over the same subject.
Sacramento had its breakthrough last season, but its encore performance hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing. How far can the Kings go?
Rahm won the 2023 Masters by four strokes over Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson.
DeBoer signed an eight-year deal to replace Saban after Saban retired.
Here are seven teams who could capture March magic this year.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to discuss all the latest NFL mayhem, including trades, free agency moves, cap casualties and more. The duo start off with the quarterback carousel in Pennsylvania, as Kenny Pickett is a Philadelphia Eagle and Justin Fields is a Pittsburgh Steeler. Fitz and Frank discuss who won each of the trades, why Kenny Pickett may have just tanked his own career, who will start more games for Pittsburgh and more before diving into the Aaron Donald retirement announcement and where he ranks among defenders all-time. The dynamic duo wrap up the first half of the show with the signings of Tyron Smith and Derrick Henry. It's time to dive into the good, the bad and the ugly from NFL free agency so far, as the duo each pick a team that's done well, a team that's disappointed and a team that's completely blown it. Fitz and Frank debate over the Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh Steelers, Atlanta Falcons and more before finishing off the show with this week's snake draft: the best sports days on the calendar.
Virginia struggled this season but bettors aren't worried about that.
Scottie Scheffler won the weekend, but Max Homa nearly crushed a dude's skull and Wyndham Clark suffered the unlucky break of the year.
Ohio State went 6-2 to close out the season after Jake Diebler took over.
Florida's Micah Handlogten is headed to the hospital after taking a hard fall against Auburn.
Max Klesmit hit the game-winning shot with less than five seconds to go.
Why Fields wasn’t scooped by other teams largely centers on his one year of rookie contract control, which features a fifth-year option that will be set at $25.6 million.
Aaron Rodgers' tenure as a vice presidential prospect lasted about three days.
Nate Oates will be head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide for "many years to come," athletic director Greg Byrne said.
It's finally here — Scott Pianowski offers a complete blueprint to crushing your fantasy baseball drafts and building successful teams for the 2024 MLB season.
No one has gone through more adversity this college basketball season than USC freshman Bronny James.
Executives from the 10 FBS conferences and Notre Dame agreed Friday to a new contract with ESPN that will begin in 2026.