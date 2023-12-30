Who Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin is picking to win Alabama vs Michigan in CFP

ATLANTA — Before Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin took the field with the Rebels for their Peach Bowl matchup with Penn State Saturday, College GameDay's Kirk Herbstreit asked him to play prognosticator.

Alabama, where Kiffin spent three seasons as an offensive coordinator under Nick Saban, is taking on Michigan in one of two College Football Playoff semifinals on Monday.

Kiffin was asked to give his pick.

"Well, I wasn't ready for that question," Kiffin said. "Those are two great teams, two great questions. But, I mean, come on Herbstreit, that's a setup. Roll Tide."

Kiffin's Rebels suffered a 24-10 defeat to the Crimson Tide early this season. Since Kiffin arrived in Oxford, he is 0-4 against his former employer. Alabama won't be on the Rebels' schedule next season as the SEC moves away from its divisional format with the introduction of Oklahoma and Texas.

The bookmakers disagree with Kiffin. As of Saturday morning, they made Michigan a 1.5-point favorite to advance to the national championship game.

PORTAL POWER: How a collective is fueling Ole Miss football's push to make 2024 College Football Playoff

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Lane Kiffin picks Alabama vs Michigan College Football Playoff matchup