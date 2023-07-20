Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin would like to rank boosters in SEC. But he won't.

Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin got the best question of the week at the main podium during SEC Media Days on Thursday in Nashville.

"Where do Ole Miss boosters rank relatively speaking in the SEC?" a reporter asked.

"I am not about to start putting rankings out on boosters from top to bottom in the conference," Kiffin said with a chuckle. "God, I want to so bad though."

"The commissioner (Greg Sankey) said, 'Remember, we've grown a lot and you don't have to respond to every question to show everybody you have the answer.' So I'm going to do that in this situation."

The question wasn't completely out of context given Kiffin's lengthy opening statement that dove into the sport's NIL and transfer portal dynamic, or what Kiffin called college football's "NIL disaster."

Kiffin would be more qualified than most to make such ranking, even if it has been more than a decade since he was the coach at Tennessee and that his stint as Alabama offensive coordinator is well in the rear view mirror.

Kiffin spoke earlier Thursday about the transfer portal turning into free agency, the imbalanced NIL rules by state and programs utilizing pay-for-play in recruiting leading to a place that he said is not good for college football. Kiffin said the current climate is good for players now, but the functionality of roster construction will need to be addressed.

"Like I said before, you want to look at the best boosters in the country and eventually the schools that have the most money that decide to play the players the most? Just look at recruiting rankings the next few years," Kiffin said. "That'll be the answer. Because, again, it is what it is. You can't fault (the players). You have 18-year-old kids deciding where to go, and the No. 1 thing they decide on is money, their salary. I think you guys would have done that when you were 18."

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin wants to rank boosters in SEC, but he won't