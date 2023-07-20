Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin updates Spencer Sanders injury status at SEC Media Days

NASHVILLE — Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin said Oklahoma State transfer quarterback Spencer Sanders is 100% healthy as the Rebels prepare for preseason practice.

Sanders, who played well in Ole Miss' Grove Bowl scrimmage in April, was on a pitch count through most of spring practice as he recovered from an injury.

"We're excited about that because he was not 100% during spring," Kiffin said Thursday at SEC Media Days.

Sanders, who started for four seasons at Oklahoma State, was a surprise transfer portal addition for the Rebels. He did not take very many reps with the first team during the spring, with incumbent starter Jaxson Dart carrying most of that load.

Kiffin was asked if there would be a fully-fledged quarterback competition when preseason practice begins shortly, and he provided a non-specific answer.

"It's a really competitive room," Kiffin said. "And it's in much better shape, which is our goal as a staff for an entire roster, each position group to try to make them more competitive and more balanced throughout.

"That room is by far the best it's been since I've been here, so we're excited about camp coming up to see these guys fully healthy."

