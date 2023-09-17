What Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin said about DeSanto Rollins' lawsuit against him

OXFORD — Meeting the press Saturday for the first time since news broke this week of a lawsuit against him and the university, Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin offered little beyond a brief comment.

"We issued our statement," Kiffin said. "We have nothing further to say at this time."

Rebels defensive lineman DeSanto Rollins filed a suit on Thursday that made the following allegations:

Racial discrimination on the part of Kiffin and Ole Miss

Discrimination on the basis of disability – or perceived disability – on the part of Kiffin and Ole Miss

Sexual discrimination on the part of Ole Miss

Intentional affliction of emotional distress on the part of Kiffin

Negligence and gross negligence on the part of Kiffin and Ole Miss

Rollins alleged that Kiffin kicked him off the team following a verbal altercation in March. Rollins, who said he had been dealing with mental health problems, claimed Kiffin berated him for not meeting with him and taking time away from the team to focus on his mental state.

Below is the Ole Miss statement in full:

“We have not received a lawsuit. Desanto was never removed from the football team and remains on scholarship. In addition, he continues to have the opportunity to receive all of the resources and advantages that are afforded a student-athlete at the university.”

The suit alleges that Kiffin said the following to Rollins:

"See ya. Go, go, and guess what, we can kick you off the team, so go read your f****** rights about mental health. We can kick you off the team, for not showing up, when the head coach asks to meet with you and you don't show up for weeks. OK, we can remove you from the team.

"It's called being a p****. It's called hiding behind s*** and not showing up to work. You show up when your boss – so, when you have a real job, OK, someday, and your boss says, 'Hey, come in and meet,' I advise you to go meet with him, and not say, 'No, I'm not ready to meet with my boss, maybe a few weeks from now.'"

Rollins also alleged that he was pressured to transfer, and that Ole Miss forced him to practice despite an injury.

