Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin earns $100,000 bonus for beating Georgia Tech

Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin earned a $100,000 bonus for the Rebels' 48-23 victory over Georgia Tech on Saturday.

Under Kiffin's new deal he gets $100,000 for any victory against a non-conference Power Five team. Georgia Tech plays in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Kiffin's base salary for this season is $8.5 million.

The Clarion Ledger previously obtained the official term sheet for Kiffin's new state contract, which went into effect on Jan. 1 and runs through Dec. 31, 2026.

Kiffin's contract is full of other incentives. He receives a $250,000 incentive if he remains employed by Ole Miss on Dec. 31, 2023, and a $150,000 incentive if still employed on Dec. 31, 2024.

$150,000 for each win over an SEC opponent beginning with the fifth SEC win of the regular season

$150,000 to participate in the SEC title game or $400,000 to win it

$50,000 to participate in the Birmingham or Independence Bowl or their successors

$100,000 to participate in the Gator, Tampa, Music City, Texas, Liberty, Charlotte, Las Vegas Bowl or their successors

$125,000 to participate in the Citrus Bowl

$250,000 to participate in the Sugar, Rose, Cotton, Orange, Fiesta or Peach Bowl when those bowls are not a CFP semifinal game

$500,000 to participate in a CFP semifinal game, or $750,000 to win it, or $1,000,000 to win the national championship

$50,000 to win the SEC Coach of the Year award

$100,000 to win the National Coach of the Year award

$100,000 for a single-year Academic Progress Rate of 950-974, or $150,000 for an APR above 975.

Kiffin also receives a season ticket-based incentive. If Ole Miss sold more than 30,000, he received $50,000. He earns $50,000 bonuses when Ole Miss surpasses the 35,000, 37,500 and 40,000 thresholds.

It was reported Ole Miss had sold 40,000 on Aug. 8.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: How much did Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin earn for Georgia Tech win?