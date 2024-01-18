Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin posted three photos of Tuscaloosa Wednesday. Why?

Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin was back in Tuscaloosa on Wednesday, where he spent three seasons as the offensive coordinator for Alabama.

As we've become accustomed to, Kiffin posted his way through the visit, sharing three photos on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Was Kiffin feeling nostalgic for his former home? Perhaps, but it's unlikely that was the reason for his trip.

It's a habit of Kiffin's to document his recruiting trips on X. A photo of Arkansas' campus popped up before Chris Paul Jr. committed. A shot of a South Carolina campus golf cart led to Juice Wells' commitment. Some pictures of a Tennessee-branded plane preceded two commitments from former Vols, before Tamarion McDonald and Tyler Baron flipped to Louisville.

Legendary coach Nick Saban's retirement opened a 30-day window for Alabama players to enter the transfer portal, where Kiffin does his best recruiting work. Several of the Crimson Tide's contributors have entered their names.

PORTAL TRACKER: Ole Miss football transfer tracker: Who's leaving, joining Lane Kiffin and the Rebels

One of them, cornerback Trey Amos, has already scheduled a visit to Ole Miss, according to a report from On3. Kiffin shared the news of Amos' visit on X. With defensive coordinator Pete Golding having arrived from Alabama before last season, the Rebels will have ties to many of the Crimson Tide players testing the portal.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Why was Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin on Alabama's campus?