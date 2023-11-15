Ole Miss football CFP ranking: How far did Lane Kiffin's Rebels fall after second loss?
OXFORD — Ole Miss football fell to No. 13 in the season's third rendition of the College Football Playoff rankings, announced on Tuesday.
The drop comes after the Rebels were throttled, 52-17, in their trip to No. 1 Georgia on Saturday. Ole Miss went out to a 7-0 lead against the two-time defending national champion Bulldogs, but did not keep Georgia out of the end zone on any of its first four possessions in the Rebels' worst defensive performance of the season.
The Rebels (8-2, 5-2 SEC) had come in at No. 9 last week.
Their two defeats have come against top-10 teams, with Georgia and No. 8 Alabama both handing Ole Miss a road loss.
The Rebels own a road victory over No. 24 Tulane, and a memorable home win over No. 15 LSU.
Here's a look at the full rankings:
Ole Miss football in the College Football Playoff rankings:
Georgia
Florida State
Washington
Alabama
Mizzou
Oregon State
Ole Miss
LSU
Arizona
Notre Dame
UNC
Kansas State
Utah
Oklahoma State
Tulane
Kansas
David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.
