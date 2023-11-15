Ole Miss football CFP ranking: How far did Lane Kiffin's Rebels fall after second loss?

OXFORD — Ole Miss football fell to No. 13 in the season's third rendition of the College Football Playoff rankings, announced on Tuesday.

The drop comes after the Rebels were throttled, 52-17, in their trip to No. 1 Georgia on Saturday. Ole Miss went out to a 7-0 lead against the two-time defending national champion Bulldogs, but did not keep Georgia out of the end zone on any of its first four possessions in the Rebels' worst defensive performance of the season.

The Rebels (8-2, 5-2 SEC) had come in at No. 9 last week.

Their two defeats have come against top-10 teams, with Georgia and No. 8 Alabama both handing Ole Miss a road loss.

The Rebels own a road victory over No. 24 Tulane, and a memorable home win over No. 15 LSU.

Here's a look at the full rankings:

Ole Miss football in the College Football Playoff rankings:

Georgia Ohio State Michigan Florida State Washington Oregon Texas Alabama Mizzou Louisville Oregon State Penn State Ole Miss Oklahoma LSU Iowa Arizona Tennessee Notre Dame UNC Kansas State Utah Oklahoma State Tulane Kansas

JUDKINS: Frank Gore Jr., Quinshon Judkins among 10 football nominees for C Spire Conerly Trophy

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Where Ole Miss stands in College Football Playoff rankings after loss