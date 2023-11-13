Ole Miss football bowl projections: Uncertainty for Lane Kiffin's team after Georgia loss

OXFORD — Ole Miss football's loss to Georgia has injected some ambiguity into the Rebels' bowl projections this week.

Projections from six experts for the Rebels (8-2, 5-2 SEC) propose three different destinations. Three of the experts still have Ole Miss playing in a New Year's Six bowl game, while three have the Rebels falling out.

Here's a look at where Ole Miss' bowl stock stands this week.

Peach Bowl: Atlanta, Georgia, Dec. 30

Who said it: Jerry Palm (CBS Sports), Steve Lassan (Athlon Sports)

Lassan and Palm both stuck with their Peach Bowl projection from last week for the Rebels despite their defeat to the Bulldogs.

Both experts have the Rebels playing Penn State in this contest. Like Ole Miss, the Nittany Lions (8-2) saw their College Football Playoff aspirations crushed this week with a loss to a top-five team, in this case Michigan.

The Rebels are 1-1 in two trips to the Peach Bowl all time, suffering a lopsided loss to TCU in 2014 and beating Georgia Tech handily in 1971.

Any matchup between Ole Miss and Penn State would be the first in history.

Cotton Bowl: Arlington, Texas, Dec. 29

Who said it: Brad Crawford (247Sports)

The other New Year's Six bowl projection for the Rebels this week is the Cotton Bowl.

Crawford has the Rebels taking on Texas (9-1).

The Cotton Bowl is a somewhat familiar destination for Ole Miss, which has played in this game five times in its history. The most recent trip came in a 2009 win over Oklahoma State.

Texas and Ole Miss split a home-and-home in 2012 and 2013. One of the major storylines of this matchup would revolve around Arch Manning, a reserve quarterback for the Longhorns. He descends from Ole Miss royalty as the grandson of Archie Manning and the nephew of Eli Manning.

Citrus Bowl: Orlando, Florida, Jan. 1

Who said it: Brett McMurphy (Action Network), Mark Schlabach and Kyle Bonagura (ESPN)

While the experts unanimously picked Ole Miss to play in a New Year's Six bowl game last week, the loss to Georgia has changed the range of outcomes for the Rebels.

McMurphy, Schlabach and Bonagura all have Ole Miss falling out of the New Year's Six into the Citrus Bowl. Each of those three experts projects that the Rebels will play Iowa (8-2).

Ole Miss has never played in the Citrus Bowl, and a meeting with Iowa would be the first in program history.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

