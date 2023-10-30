Ole Miss football bowl projections: Right now Rebels, Lane Kiffin in Citrus vs Big Ten

OXFORD — Riding a four-game winning streak and with bowl eligibility secure, Ole Miss football's postseason destination is about to become a major talking point.

The Rebels (7-1, 4-1 SEC), who dispatched Vanderbilt with a 33-7 victory Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, have the power to shift the course of those discussions in the next two weeks. They welcome Texas A&M (5-3, 3-2) to Oxford on Saturday (11 a.m., ESPN) before making the trip to Georgia to play the two-time defending national champion Bulldogs.

As of now, though, there's a consensus among the experts as to where the Rebels will play their postseason football.

All six prognosticators in this bowl projection compilation have Ole Miss playing in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida, on Jan. 1.

It would be Ole Miss' first appearance in that bowl game, which carries a tie-in between the SEC and Big Ten.

What the projections can't seem to agree on yet is who the Rebels will play, with the six experts split among three potential opponents.

Here's a look at the potential matchups.

Ole Miss football vs. Penn State (7-1)

Who said it: Brett McMurphy (Action Network), Brad Crawford (247Sports).

The Rebels and Nittany Lions have never faced off, despite sharing long histories of football tradition.

Penn State was a trendy pick to sneak into the College Football Playoff, but those hopes took a hit recently with a loss to Ohio State. Now, some prognosticators don't even have the Nittany Lions making a New Year's Six bowl game. Penn State has one ranked win against an Iowa team no longer in the top 25.

Ole Miss football vs. Iowa (6-2)

Who said it: Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach (ESPN).

Likewise, there's no on-field history between the Rebels and the Hawkeyes.

Iowa owns the third-worst offense in the 14-team Big Ten, scoring just 19.5 points per game. But the Hawkeyes have leaned on a strong defense to secure bowl eligibility. Their best win is a victory at Wisconsin, with losses to Minnesota and Penn State also on the resume.

Ole Miss football vs. Wisconsin (5-3)

Who said it: Steve Lassan (Athlon Sports), Jerry Palm (CBS Sports).

Wisconsin completes this trio of hypothetical first-time matchups for the Rebels.

The Badgers are in their first season under coach Luke Fickell, who previously took Cincinnati to the College Football Playoff in 2021. Wisconsin has not yet secured a ranked win on the season, with defeats coming at the hands of Washington State, Iowa and Ohio State.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

