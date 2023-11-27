Ole Miss football bowl projections: Is Rebels' resume enough for New Year's Six berth?

OXFORD — Ole Miss football received some outside help on its quest to win a trip to a New Year's Six bowl for the second time in four seasons under Lane Kiffin, but the Rebels probably needed a bit more.

No. 10 Louisville suffered an upset loss to Kentucky, which should see Ole Miss jump from No. 11 to No. 10 when the new College Football Playoff rankings are announced on Tuesday. The Rebels earned a rivalry victory on Thanksgiving with a 17-7 win over Mississippi State.

But the Orange Bowl's ACC tie-in complicates matters. If Florida State beats Louisville in the ACC championship game on Saturday, it likely will receive a bid to the College Football Playoff, in which case Louisville would be the highest-ranked ACC team remaining for the Orange Bowl to take and receive the Orange Bowl berth. If Louisville beats Florida State, it will receive the Orange Bowl berth as the conference champion.

As such, this week's batch of bowl projections again have the Rebels (10-2, 6-2 SEC) settling for a premier bowl game outside of the New Year's Six.

Citrus Bowl: Orlando, Florida, Jan. 1

Who said it: Brett McMurphy (Action Network), Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach (ESPN), Steve Lassan (Athlon), Jerry Palm (CBS) and Brad Crawford (247Sports).

The projection remains unanimous from last week: The experts have the Rebels playing in the Citrus Bowl against Iowa.

The Hawkeyes (10-2) kicked a game-winning field goal as time expired to beat Nebraska last week, and will ride a four-game winning streak into the Big Ten title game on Saturday, where they'll face Michigan.

That matchup will present Iowa with only its second opportunity against a ranked foe this season. The Hawkeyes took a 31-0 thrashing from Penn State in their first ranked matchup.

EGG BOWL: How Ole Miss football's win over Mississippi State vindicated Lane Kiffin's Egg Bowl approach

Kirk Ferentz's team has the fourth-best scoring defense in college football, allowing 12.2 points per game. Comparatively, the Hawkeyes own one of college football's worst offenses, averaging 18.0 points per game.

Ole Miss has never played against the Hawkeyes, and a trip to the Citrus Bowl would be the first in program history.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

