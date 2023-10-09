Ole Miss football has become a fourth-quarter team under Lane Kiffin — and not by accident

OXFORD — In the buildup to the 2023 season, Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin said to look at his team's results in the fourth quarter to understand the importance of building quality depth.

They were ugly. The Rebels went 4-7-2 in the final 15 minutes in 2022, losing five of their final six fourth quarters as they closed what looked like a special season with a whimper.

After Ole Miss (5-1, 2-1 SEC) reached the 2023 regular season's halfway point by securing a 27-20 victory over Arkansas at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday, let's put the Rebels' fourth-quarter results from this season under the microscope.

Ole Miss has won the fourth quarter in five of the six games it has played, outscoring the opposition 82-37 on aggregate in the process.

And don't make the mistake of labeling the Rebels garbage time heroes. On several occasions, Ole Miss has needed a big fourth-quarter performance to leave with a win. The Rebels sat deadlocked with Tulane after 45 minutes in a 37-20 win. They trailed LSU 42-34 through three quarters before coming back for a memorable 55-49 victory. There was no breathing room available against Arkansas last week, with the Rebels leading 17-13 entering the fourth.

The depth has made a difference, but maybe not where Kiffin thought it would.

His preseason comments were made in an offensive context, particularly relating to the skill positions, where the toll of Kiffin's up-tempo offense is felt most strongly.

"You don't have depth on offense, you're not rotating," he said in August. "Now you're playing 80-something plays, and those guys (on defense) are playing 40 plays . . . That's why, to do this system right, you need depth, especially at receiver."

Ole Miss ran 94 plays in that victory over LSU. Jordan Watkins was on the field for 93 of them. Dayton Wade and Tre Harris, the Rebels' other two starting wideouts, played 81 and 82 snaps, respectively. Watkins and Wade were on the field for every Ole Miss snap last week against Arkansas. Harris, who left with an injury, played 50 out of 72.

The Rebels can lean on the luxury offered by Ulysses Bentley IV, an outstanding backup running back with enough talent and experience to start for most FBS teams, but that's truly the only skill position where depth seems to be making a significant impact on offense.

"We don't rotate a whole lot on offense," Kiffin said Sunday.

Instead, Kiffin said he feels the difference on defense, where early-season results indicated that new coordinator Pete Golding is leaning on his starters far less than the Rebels did last season.

Kiffin chased role players in the transfer portal this offseason — guys who might not start but could make a difference off the bench. Especially with their front six, the Rebels benefit from a robust depth chart full of options with experience.

Against Arkansas, seven players were credited with at least half a sack. Five of them did not start the game.

Perhaps, then, it is not a coincidence that the Rebels' defense mitigated a disastrous performance against LSU with some big fourth-quarter stops. Or that Ole Miss dominated the Tulane offensive line late under the September sun in New Orleans. Or that the Rebels allowed 52 yards of total offense in the fourth quarter against Arkansas and came away with the game-clinching interception.

"I could see that on defense," Kiffin said when asked about the impact of depth late in games. "We play a number of guys up front on defense."

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

