Ole Miss football beats Tulane for first road win vs ranked team under Lane Kiffin

NEW ORLEANS — Sputtering without key weapons and unable to establish the ground game with Quinshon Judkins, the Ole Miss offense could not drag itself out of a midgame quagmire.

Until the Rebels’ defense lit the spark.

Deantre Prince intercepted Tulane quarterback Kai Horton and returned it 44 yards to the Tulane 20-yard line, setting up Caden Davis’ go-ahead field goal with 12:50 remaining in the fourth quarter. The No. 20 Rebels rode that advantage to a 37-20 victory over the No. 22 Green Wave on Saturday at Yulman Stadium, their first road victory over a ranked opponent since Lane Kiffin arrived before the 2020 season.

It also marked a key moment for first-year Ole Miss defensive coordinator Pete Golding. Kiffin’s teams have been known for winning despite defensive shortcomings, not the other way around.

Ole Miss defense plugs big-play gaps

After Ole Miss (2-0) took a 7-0 lead on its first drive of the game, its defense had an opportunity to stop Tulane on third-and-9 and claim firm control of the contest early.

Instead, Ole Miss allowed a 57-yard reception over the middle to Lawrence Keys III that positioned the Green Wave (1-1) inside the Ole Miss red zone. They tied the game shortly thereafter. Their next touchdown came on a 41-yard deep ball to Jha'Quan Jackson, resulting from a blitz that did not connect.

It signaled the development of a concerning trend. But Golding adjusted well at halftime, and the Rebels stifled the Tulane offense thereafter.

After Prince’s interception gave Ole Miss its opportunity to take its first second-half lead, Tulane pounded its way into Rebels territory, facing a fourth-and-2 with less than seven minutes to go. Ole Miss came away with a huge stop to preserve the lead.

When Tulane, down 10 late, threatened again, the Rebels held firm in the red zone to force the Green Wave to settle for three points. With Tulane in desperation mode with less than two minutes remaining, Khari Coleman forced a fumble that Jared Ivey recovered and returned for a touchdown.

Tre Harris starts well, but leaves the game

For the second consecutive game, transfer wide receiver Tre Harris found the end zone before a minute had come off the clock in the first quarter.

Last weekend against Mercer, he had four touchdowns to break the Rebels' single-game record.

On Saturday, he never got the chance. Harris left the game shortly after his touchdown reception and could be seen standing on the sideline with a brace on his left knee.

The Ole Miss offense was noticeably less dynamic without his presence. With Harris unavailable, the Rebels missed three of their primary pass-catching options. Highly touted transfers Caden Prieskorn and Zakhari Franklin have yet to suit up.

That provided an opportunity for players further down Jaxson Dart's list of reads to make an impact. That finally came on a late drive that made it a two-score game. Dayton Wade made a ridiculous circus catch to set up a Dart touchdown pass to Michael Trigg, putting Ole Miss up 27-17 with 4:28 to play.

Rebels catch big break pregame

Ole Miss did not have to contend with arguably the biggest asset on Tulane’s roster: quarterback Michael Pratt.

Pratt was a game-time decision going into the afternoon, but could not go. Instead, he handed command of the offense to Horton, who managed the game well enough until Prince’s huge third-quarter interception.

Horton finished 15-for-37 for 231 passing yards, one touchdown and the lone interception.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

