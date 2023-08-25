Ole Miss football beats Mississippi State to commitment from four-star athlete Noreel White

OXFORD — Ole Miss football landed a verbal commitment from four-star athlete Noreel White on Friday morning, continuing a hot run for Lane Kiffin and company on the recruiting trail.

White, who announced his commitment on Instagram Live, had previously been committed to play for Arkansas. The Class of 2024 recruit decommitted from the Razorbacks on Aug. 1.

The Ocean Springs native and St. Martin product is rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 27 athlete in the nation and the No. 352 overall prospect.

He is also the 10th-ranked prospect in the state of Mississippi. Four of the top 10 in the 2024 cycle are now committed to Ole Miss: Kamarion Franklin, Kamron Beavers, Jeffery Rush and White.

Listed at 6-foot, 185 pounds, White plays a key role on both sides of the ball for St. Martin. Defensively, he stands out in the secondary. On offense, he features at wide receiver.

White chose the Rebels from an offer list that also included Auburn, Florida State, LSU, Southern Miss and Mississippi State, among others.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Four-star athlete Noreel White commits to Ole Miss football, Lane Kiffin