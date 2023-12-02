Ole Miss football assistant leaves to take East Carolina offensive coordinator job

OXFORD — Ole Miss football tight ends coach John David Baker is set to fill the vacant offensive coordinator position at East Carolina, the Pirates announced Saturday.

Baker joined Lane Kiffin's staff for the 2021 season as the passing game coordinator and tight ends coach. Ahead of the 2022 season, he also earned the co-offensive coordinator title.

"First off, I want to thank Coach (Mike) Houston and Jon Gilbert for believing in me and bringing me on to join this proud program and university at East Carolina," Baker said in a school release. "Additionally, I express my appreciation to Coach Kiffin and Ole Miss for an incredible three years in Oxford. I am grateful for the time spent there and the unprecedented success we achieved."

It's the first bit of staff turnover for Kiffin to contend with this offseason. That's been a common theme for the Ole Miss coach during his tenure. Last offseason, he overhauled his defensive staff, hired a new special teams coordinator, appointed a new offensive line coach and brought back Kevin Smith to coach running backs.

East Carolina went 2-10 last season and finished 128th out of 133 FBS teams with 17.3 points per game.

