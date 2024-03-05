Ole Miss football announces date, time for 2024 Grove Bowl

OXFORD ― The 2024 Grove Bowl, Ole Miss football's annual spring scrimmage, will take place on April 13, according to an announcement made Tuesday.

The event is set to begin at 3 p.m. Broadcast info has yet to be publicly announced – last year's event was streamed on SEC Network+.

The Grove Bowl will mark the conclusion of Ole Miss' spring practice period, which is set to begin on Wednesday.

Ole Miss will hold two light practices this week before the players head out for spring break. It will resume spring drills on March 19, and carry on practicing up to the Grove Bowl.

The Rebels finished last season 11-2, breaking the program record for wins in a single season after topping Penn State in the Peach Bowl.

Ole Miss snapped up what 247Sports considers the top transfer portal class in the country, and returns key starters like quarterback Jaxson Dart, wide receiver Tre Harris and defensive lineman Jared Ivey.

