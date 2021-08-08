Ole Miss football 100% vaccinated, athletics spokesperson confirms

Aug. 8—OXFORD — Ole Miss football players and staff are 100% vaccinated against COVID-19, an athletics department spokesperson confirmed with the Daily Journal Sunday morning. The news was first reported by ESPN's Chris Low.

The news comes on the heels of the Rebels' start to fall camp, which began this weekend.

"It's pretty amazing and great motivation for our fans and the state," Kiffin said in an interview with ESPN.

At SEC Media Days last month, much of the conversation centered around the pandemic and how teams would handle vaccination and testing. Alabama coach Nick Saban and Georgia's Kirby Smart told media that their teams were around 90% and 85% vaccinated, respectively.

Kiffin declined to give specific numbers on the Rebels' vaccination rates at media days but did say that it was being "recommended" to those within the program.

"We're not going to get into exact numbers today," Kiffin said at the time. "We're pushing our kids in that direction. You probably think everybody does it, but families have personal reasons and things, so I would say we're in a constant battle continuing to push it, and we'll continue to push as we get closer."

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey told media that there would be no built-in buffers within this season's schedule as there was in 2020 for postponements. Instead, it would likely lead to forfeited contests.

Sankey also said the goal was to get all 14 SEC teams to an 80% vaccination rate. At the time of media days, just six teams reached that mark, he said.

"Let me be clear to our fans, to our coaches, to our staff members, and to our student-athletes: COVID-19 vaccines are widely available. They've proven to be highly effective. And when people are fully vaccinated, we all have the ability to avoid serious health risks, reduce the virus' spread, and maximize our chances of returning to a normal college football experience and to normal life," Sankey said last month. "With six weeks to go before kickoff, now is the time to seek that full vaccination. And we know nothing is perfect, but the availability and the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines are an important and incredible product of science."

In July, redshirt junior quarterback Matt Corral told reporters he was fully vaccinated and that, while no one was going to force players to receive the vaccine, there was a sense of responsibility to be available to play.

"They're not going to make you do it," Corral said. "But I mean, do you want to miss a game? Like, are you willing to take a loss?"