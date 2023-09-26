Ole Miss focusing on 'huge' home test vs. LSU

Sep. 25—OXFORD — The going gets tougher this weekend for No. 20 Ole Miss.

Coming off their first loss of the season at Alabama, the Rebels (3-1, 0-1 SEC) are back at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium Saturday night for a rivalry matchup with No. 13 LSU (3-1, 1-0).

The Tigers were Ole Miss' first loss of the 2022 season, a 45-20 loss in Baton Rouge that was a four-point game heading into the fourth quarter. Following their 7-0 start, the Rebels lost five of six to close out last year.

"We happened to be in this situation two years ago, 3-0, went into Alabama and actually played a lot worse ... and then ended up coming back from that game and going 10-2," Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin said. "So, have a lot of football in front of us, and a huge one this week. And, I would argue maybe (against) the hottest offense in the country."

One of the focal points in last season's matchup at Tiger Stadium was quarterback Jayden Daniels. Daniels threw for 248 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 121 yards and three touchdowns against Ole Miss and was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week.

Daniels is off to a better start in 2023, with 12 touchdown passes already — he threw 17 all of last year — two interceptions and another 193 yards and two touchdowns rushing. LSU leads the SEC in scoring at 42.8 points per game.

"This guy's playing great, playing better than he was a year ago that time ... This guy, as you see, gets really hot and completes a lot of passes and (is) hard to bring down. I don't know that we're in better position (to defend him this year). We're going to need a really good game plan and we're going to need to play really well."

Saturday will mark the second-straight game Ole Miss will face a dynamic quarterback capable of changing a game with his arm or legs.

Last weekend, Jalen Milroe threw for 225 yards and a touchdown while masterfully avoiding pressure in the pocket and extending plays. Daniels is eighth nationally in passing efficiency and is 10th in yards per attempt (10.45). His 193 rushing yards are 15th among all quarterbacks nationally, just behind the Rebels' Jaxson Dart (219).

"He's a good quarterback. Real mobile like the guy from last week," senior safety John Saunders said. "But we're going to make sure to limit their explosive plays and just make sure there's no free runners, so they're going to have to compete for everything when they come in here."

As always seems to be the case, LSU is stacked at every position group on both sides of the ball. The Tigers have deep defensive tackle and wide receiver rooms, as Malik Nabers' 523 receiving yards ranks third nationally while Brian Thomas Jr.'s 413 yards ranks 15th. Linebacker Harold Perkins is also one of the nation's top pass rushers and had his coming out party last season against Ole Miss.

"These guys have NFL players all over the place. We've seen him (Nabers) before, unbelievable receiver. This is what LSU looks like. There's a reason that, what, the last three coaches there won national championships. So, they've got great receivers, defensive tackle looks unbelievable and we already talked about Perkins. So, a lot of challenges."

Ole Miss-Arkansas kickoff time announced

Ole Miss and Arkansas' game on Oct. 7 will kick off at 6:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on SEC Network.

michael.katz@djournal.com