What can Ole Miss expect from Jayden Daniels and LSU's dynamic offense?

Sep. 28—OXFORD — There aren't many college quarterbacks currently playing better than LSU's Jayden Daniels. And while Alabama starter Jalen Milroe was a difficult player to defend in his own right, Daniels is a different beast entirely.

In addition to being a more efficient runner — Daniels is averaging 4.3 yards per carry compared to Milroe's 3.2 and has taken 31 fewer negative yards — the LSU senior is also a dynamic passer who is operating the Tigers' offense at an extremely high level. Daniels is completing 72.6% of his passes this season.

Last season in Baton Rouge, Daniels ran for 121 yards and three touchdowns against Ole Miss (3-1, 0-1 SEC) in addition to his 248 passing yards and two touchdown throws. Junior safety Ladarius Tennison remembers Daniels as being "very slippery" from the 2022 meeting.

The Rebels and Tigers (3-1, 1-0) play at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium Saturday at 5 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

"(Daniels is) more electrifying, more shifty. Same speed as the quarterback we played last week," Tennison said. "But we just have to work on our tackling this week for sure, break it down and be able to contain him.

Daniels has already thrown 12 touchdown passes this season (he threw 17 last season) and is currently the eighth-most efficient passer in college football. His 10.45 yards per attempt is 10th in the country, and his 21 points per game responsible for is tied for fifth. LSU's 7.57 yards per play is 10th nationally, and the Tigers' 71 plays of 10 yards or more is tied for 16th.

The Rebels rank fifth in the SEC in pass efficiency defense are allowing a 58.8 completion percentage, which is tied for 57th nationally.

In addition to being more offensively prolific than the Crimson Tide — LSU averages 42.8 points per game compared to Alabama's 30.2 — the Tigers also operate at a quicker pace. According to CFBStats.com, LSU averages 70 plays per game while Alabama averages 64.25.

Last weekend, freshman outside linebacker Suntarine Perkins and junior outside linebacker/safety Ladarius Tennison were used as spies on Milroe and were largely successful. Milroe had just two carries in the game that went for 10 yards or more. Daniels has eight such plays this season and has a 40-plus-yard run to his credit, something not even Milroe has done.

The Rebels' gameplan largely worked against Alabama, as they held the Crimson Tide to a season-low 2.9 yards per carry 5.4 yards per play, the second-lowest average for Alabama this season. The Tigers are coming off a 34-31 victory over Arkansas where they averaged a season-best 8.8 yards per play.

"That was specific for who we were playing," head coach Lane Kiffin said. "That was like playing Michael Vick, he's so dynamic taking off with the ball and running with it, and most of your guys can't catch him. So, that was a very specific plan for that quarterback and that offensive play calling. So, I wouldn't think that that would be used again."

Ole Miss holds an overall 67.4 grade in tackling this season, according to Pro Football Focus, which is 63rd nationally. The team has missed a combined 46 tackles, including 18 missed tackles against Alabama. That is currently a point of emphasis, Tennison said.

"Our tackling, we have to improve that. Do a little bit better in our coverage ... flying to the ball, bring that excitement to the defense," Tennison said. " ... (Tackling) really comes down to mindset, but also form-tackling."

