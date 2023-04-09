Ole Miss EDGE Tavius Robinson a sleeper option for the Steelers

Every NFL team dedicates a ton of time and resources to make sure they get their first-round pick right when it comes to the NFL draft. But teams that are consistently competitive are just as adept at finding late-round sleepers who fit the scheme and can be coached up and put in a position to win.

For the Pittsburgh Steelers, one of those prospects they might be eyeing is Ole Miss edge rusher Tavius Robinson. Robinson passes the eyeball test in a big way from a measurable point of view. He is a 6-foot-6, 257-pound athletic specimen with 34″ arms. He had 7.0 sacks in 2022 and runs a 4.66-second 40 with a 10-ft broad jump.

The Steelers have two seventh-round picks and one of them would be well spent on Robinson even if the team has already drafted an edge earlier on. He is a hard worker, a bull-rush edge player who plays every play through the whistle.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire