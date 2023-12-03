Ole Miss earns berth in Peach Bowl vs. Penn State

Dec. 3—OXFORD — Ole Miss is ranked 11 in the final College Football Playoff Poll and has earned a berth in the Peach Bowl against No. 10 Penn State. It's the second New Year's Six game for the Rebels in three years.

Ole Miss (10-2, 6-2 SEC) just wrapped up the second 10-win regular season in program history and has a chance at the program's first 11-win season despite facing the No. 6 strength of schedule in the nation, according to ESPN's College Football Power Index.

With a 17-7 win over Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl, head coach Lane Kiffin became the second Rebels coach to notch multiple 10-win seasons, joining John Vaught. Ole Miss has earned bowl berths in each of Kiffin's four seasons at the helm — Outback in 2020, Sugar in 2021, Texas in 2022 and Peach in 2023.

Ole Miss started its 2022 campaign 7-0 before losing five of its final six games. In addition to bringing in a new batch of players via the transfer portal, Kiffin also made a major move to his coaching staff by adding former Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding.

The Rebels finished the regular season ranked No. 22 nationally in scoring offense at 34.8 points per game and No. 35 in scoring defense at 21.8 points per game allowed. The defense made strides under Golding, allowing nearly three points less per game through 12 games despite facing five teams that finished the regular season ranked in the top-50 in scoring.

After a 3-0 start to 2023 — which featured a win at ranked Tulane — Ole Miss lost its SEC opener at Alabama 24-10 despite holding a narrow lead at halftime. The Rebels rebounded to win their next five games, the first a 55-49 thriller over a top-15 LSU team. Also included was the program's fourth ever win at Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium and a 38-35 win over Texas A&M that featured a go-ahead scoring drive in the game's final minutes and a clinching blocked field goal.

The Rebels then traveled to Athens, Georgia for a top-10 showdown with two-time defending national champion Georgia and were defeated 52-17. Ole Miss won its final home game against Louisiana-Monroe and emerged victorious on Thanksgiving in Starkville against Mississippi State in the regular-season finale.

Ole Miss was particularly adept at finishing games in 2023, which was not always the case the year prior. In 2022, Ole Miss scored 65 points in the fourth quarter through 12 regular-season games. This season, the Rebels scored 120 fourth-quarter points in the regular season.

The Peach Bowl will be played on Dec. 30.

