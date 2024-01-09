Ole Miss early college football rankings: Where Rebels are picked in 2024 Top 25 lists

Fresh off its first 11-win season in history, Ole Miss football has its sights set on fielding one of its best teams ever.

After beating Penn State 38-25 in the Peach Bowl, Ole Miss ranked No. 9 in the final US LBM Coaches Poll. The Rebels return a slew of starters, including quarterback Jackson Dart, but also have 247Sports' No. 1-ranked transfer portal class, led by five-star transfer defensive lineman Walter Nolen from Texas A&M.

REQUIRED READING: One goal for each Ole Miss football position group as Lane Kiffin gears up for 2024 CFP run

After its best season ever, Ole Miss and coach Lane Kiffin are expected to contend for one of 12 spots in the College Football Playoff in 2024 — if the initial batch of way-too-early college football rankings are to be believed.

Ole Miss early college football rankings 2024

Here’s where the Rebels are placed in various early top 25 rankings for the 2024 college football season:

More: Four things we learned about the future of Ole Miss football after winning Peach Bowl

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Ole Miss early college football rankings: Where Rebels stand in 2024 Top 25