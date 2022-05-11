Can Ole Miss’ Dontario Drummond bully his way onto Cowboys regular season roster?

The Dallas Cowboys are notorious for adding multiple wide receivers in the undrafted free agency race following three days of drafting. This year they added four, including Ole Miss standout Dontario Drummond. Drummond started off his career at the community college that was brought to fame by the Netflix TV series, Last Chance U, East Mississippi Community College, helping lead his team to a national title in the 2017. He became the all-time East Mississippi CC leader in receptions as well as receiving yards.

Following his time at East Mississippi CC he was labeled as a 3-star recruit, and chose Ole Miss over the likes of Arkansas and Kansas, among others. The receiver class in this past draft was fairly deep so it was possible to see a number of draftable players slip through the seventh round.

Measurables and Stats

Listed Height: 6-foot

Listed Weight: 215 pounds

Jersey Number: 11

Stats (2021): 76 catches, 1,028 yards, 8 touchdowns

Rushing Stats (2021): 6 attempts, 40 yards, 1 touchdown

Film Study Information:

Games Watched: Florida (2020), Louisville (2021), Alabama (2021), Mississippi State (2021)

Best Game: Mississippi State (2021)

Worst Game: Alabama (2021)

Physical Skills Evaluation:

Route Running: Attacks the defensive backs blind spots, especially on double moves. Isn’t sudden in his breaks, looks fairly stiff. Struggles to fight through contact at a high level.

Blocking: Shows tenacity when he is blocking, although he doesn’t maintain the best base and becomes easy to drive back.

Contested Catch Ability: Don’t see many contested catches on his film, most of his opportunities to display this are subject to poorly thrown balls.

Beating Press: Didn’t display a wide range of releases in his toolbox. Will need to add more to find a role in the NFL.

Long Speed: Ran a 4.65 40-yard dash, which was only good for the 10th percentile, but his ability to get to top gear is a bit better. Ran a 1.55 10-yard split which was good for 57th percentile. So he is not elite in that field, but he is quicker than fast.

Story continues

Performance Evaluation:

Separation: Separation is only really gained by finding soft spots in zone. Won’t gain separation with his route running, lacks the long speed to push defensive backs on their heels.

Ball Skills: Has reliable hands, won’t see many drops out of his game.

YAC Ability: Able to absorb contact to his lower half and maintain his balance. Has movements of being quite elusive after the catch as well. Capable of forcing missed tackles.

Ball Tracking: Tracks the ball at an adequate level and is able to adjust his body to make the catch. Able to look in the catch, despite late hands from the defender flashing in front of him.

Versatility: Used in the slot, and outside, can be a threat on wide receiver passes as well. Used as a motion man a fair amount. Receiver of quite a few manufactured touches.

Strengths:

Versatile player, used in-line, as a slot receiver and is a motion man a fair amount. Tracks the ball very well, is able to look in the ball despite late hands flashing in front of him from the defender. Keeps his center of gravity low and is able to get a decent amount of yards after the catch despite lacking top end speed.

Weaknesses:

As mentioned in the previous section, Drummond lacks elite long speed. He struggles to gain any sort of separation except when he is facing zone coverage and is able to find soft spots against the coverage. Needs development in his route running, appears to be fairly stiff and lacks suddenness in his breaks.

Fit with the Cowboys:

The Cowboys spent a number of undrafted free agent spots on wide receivers, as they have in the past. The odds are against Drummond on making the roster, but he could carve out a role on the practice squad until he develops. He needs time to develop as a route runner and he needs to add more releases to his tool-box. He is a versatile player who can provide support on manufactured touches.

If there’s a season for a UDFA to make the squad, though, it’s 2022. Dallas has had plenty of turnover at the position, losing Amari Cooper, Cedrick Wilson and Malik Turner this offseason and replacing them with Jalen Tolbert and James Washington. Washington’s spot isn’t assured on the roster so there’s a possibility that if Dallas goes deep, a spot or two could go to a UDFA.

Prospect Grade:

Route Running (15) 8.5 Beating Press (10) 6 Blocking (5) 2.2 YAC Ability (10) 7.5 Contested Catch Ability (10) 6 Ball Tracking (10) 8 Seperation (10) 6 Long Speed (10) 1 Ball Skills (10) 9 Versatility (10) 7

Final Grade: 61.2, 6th round player

1

1