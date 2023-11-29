Ole Miss dominates NC State; transfer Moussa Cisse cleared to play

Nov. 28—OXFORD — Behind a career-high 25 points from senior forward Jaemyn Brakefield and a defense that stifled NC State to the tune of 26.5% from the field in the second half, Ole Miss took down the Wolfpack 72-52 Tuesday at SJB Pavilion in the first edition of the ACC/SEC Challenge.

Four Rebels finished in double-figure scoring, including senior guard Matt Murrell. Murrell scored 12 points and crossed 1,000-point mark for his career. Senior guard Allen Flanigan and junior guard Jaylen Murray scored 15 points and 12 points, respectively. Flanigan also led the team with 10 rebounds.

The Rebels (6-0) led by as many as 24 in the second half against NC State, who made the NCAA Tournament a season ago. The Wolfpack (4-2) shot just 31.8% from the field, including just 3 of 25 from behind the 3-point line.

After recent close calls with Detroit Mercy, Sam Houston State and Temple, Ole Miss imposed its will on the Wolfpack from start-to-finish, leading for more than 39 minutes.

"Internally, we came to Ole Miss to win. We recruited players that want to win. We work hard every day. It's early in our journey," Ole Miss head coach Chris Beard said. "We never said we were going to be a finished product in November, December, maybe even January. And so, we're just getting better every day."

Brakefield scored 13 points in the first half, helping Ole Miss get off to a quick start. The Rebels hit 7 of 12 shots from the field to open the game and jumped out to a 17-5 lead. NC State proceeded to go on a 10-3 run, though, and eventually cut the lead down to three. The Rebels finished the first half strong and led by eight at halftime.

The Rebels started the second half with a bang as well, outscoring the Wolfpack 20-9 over the first eight minutes of the half to open up a 19-point lead. Ole Miss did not trail in the game.

After scoring a combined 25 points over the first five games, Brakefield broke out in a big way Tuesday with the fourth 20-point game in his Ole Miss career. He also had eight rebounds.

"A lot of my teammates, coaching staff gave me the confidence, and just having a lot of real one-on-one conversations, man-to-man, just knowing what I need to bring to the table," Brakefield said. "And my teammates held me accountable this week, and I appreciate that."

Perhaps the biggest news of the night came immediately before the game, however, as Ole Miss learned that Oklahoma State transfer center Moussa Cisse has been cleared to play.

The 2021-22 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year was awaiting his waiver appeal after transferring for the second time. The former five-star recruit out of Memphis' Lausanne Collegiate School and four-star transfer prospect has averaged 6.9 points, seven rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game in his collegiate career. The 7-footer will combine with 7-foot-5 center Jamarion Sharp to form an imposing heart of an already solid Rebels' defense.

The Rebels are still awaiting the waiver decision of former LSU and Georgetown guard Brandon Murray.

"He's a basketball player. I think he can do a lot of things on the court other than the things that people think of when you think of Moussa," Beard said. "He's a high-character person. He's been in a tough situation these games, but he's actually been an unbelievable leader. ... He's a leader, he's a competitor, he's a smart guy. He's a really good basketball player. He'll make our team better."

Ole Miss hosts Memphis on Saturday at 1 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

