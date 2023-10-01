Ole Miss defensive stand vs. LSU leads to field storming at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Ole Miss football is a lot of things under coach Lane Kiffin. Defensive stalwart is not one of them.

But that makes the 20th-ranked Rebels' 55-49 victory over No. 12 LSU that much sweeter: In a game that was defense-optional (as evidenced by the final score), it was a last-second defensive stand by Ole Miss (4-1, 1-1 SEC play) that helped the Rebels to a win over LSU (3-2, 2-1).

Of course, the stand was predicated by a potentially devastating sequence that saw Ole Miss give up a 42-yard catch-and-run by Chris Hilton Jr. and a 15-yard personal foul penalty in the span of four plays. LSU had the ball at the Rebels' 16-yard line with 12 seconds left, but two false start penalties in the hostile confines of Vaught-Hemingway gave LSU time enough for one last play from the Ole Miss 26.

Finally, defense prevailed: Quarterback Jayden Daniels' pass to Hilton bounced through the receiver's hands harmlessly onto the turf, securing the signature win for Kiffin and Co.:

CHAOS AT THE VAUGHT pic.twitter.com/9IPRij48Ra — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) October 1, 2023

Unsurprisingly, the home-crowd faithful showed their appreciation for the Rebels by storming the field. It's sure to incur a financial fine from the Southeastern Conference, but it's one Ole Miss will surely be happy to pay: It's just the Rebels' second win over the Tigers in their last eight meetings.

There were comments that Lane Kiffin has never won a big game as head coach at Ole Miss.



Those comments can cease.



What a win for the Rebels in an insane environment. pic.twitter.com/faEYFmfuYT — Brad Logan (@BradLoganCOTE) October 1, 2023

Despite the win, Kiffin gave nudge-wink moment in the postgame interview when he said, "We scored more points than they did."

That was especially true in the fourth quarter, which saw the Rebels outscore the Tigers 21-7. That includes Jaxson Dart's 13-yard pass to Tre Harris with just 40 seconds remaining in the game, followed by the pivotal 2-point conversion. It seemed as if that might not be enough time or Daniels to muster a scoring drive, though LSU very nearly pulled off the come-from-behind win despite the little time remaining.

All the better for a nail-biter ending in Oxford.

