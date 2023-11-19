Ole Miss comes to life in third quarter, wraps up perfect 2023 home slate

Nov. 18—OXFORD — After a slow first half offensively that saw No. 13 Ole Miss average just 4.9 yards per play, the Rebels scored touchdowns on three-straight possessions against Louisiana-Monroe in the third quarter Saturday — all coming via touchdown pass from junior quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Ole Miss finished up its 2023 home slate a perfect 7-0 with a 35-3 win over the Warhawks on Senior Day at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. It's the second undefeated home season for Ole Miss in three seasons.

The Rebels (9-2, 5-2 SEC) will play in Thursday's Egg Bowl with a chance at the second 10-win regular season in program history. The Rebels achieved the feat in 2021 as well.

Dart finished 24 of 31 for 310 yards and three touchdown passes. Ole Miss held ULM to 258 total yards of offense, including just 66 through the air.

"It says a lot about these kids and where (the program has) come," Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin said of the Rebels' undefeated home record. " ... I think it says that our guys have played really well in here."

Ole Miss came up empty on its first two possessions of the game but found pay dirt on the third drive as senior running back Ulysses Bentley IV ran into the end zone from 14 yards out. After another failed fourth-down attempt inside the red zone, the Rebels appeared to find new life when junior safety Trey Washington picked off ULM's (2-9, 0-8 Sun Belt) Jiya Wright in Ole Miss territory. The Rebels were again unable to capitalize, however, and punted back to the Warhawks.

ULM kicked a field goal as time expired in the second quarter to make it 7-3 at halftime. Ole Miss was 4 for 9 on third downs in the first half and just 1 for 3 on fourth-down tries.

"I think just finishing drives and not shooting ourselves in the foot (was the difference between the first and second half)," Kiffin said. "I thought the first half, defensively, outside of the last drive, we played pretty good."

The Rebels came out of halftime with a bang, as they forced a punt on ULM's opening possession. Ole Miss scored a touchdown on the ensuing nine-play drive, a 13-yard strike from Dart to senior receiver Tre Harris. Dart threw a short touchdown to senior tight end Caden Prieskorn on the next drive. It was Prieskorn's first touchdown reception of the season. Senior Dayton Wade wrapped up the Rebels' third-quarter scoring, catching a pass over the middle and taking it 58 yards to the house.

"I think the biggest part of it was, I was glad we were able to get some of the guys in that hadn't been able to play as much this year, get all the seniors in," Dart said. "I thought that was huge, especially the guys that are on scout team for us to get us prepared each and every week, I thought that was awesome."

Senior quarterback Spencer Sanders and the second-team offense came into the game midway through the fourth quarter. Freshman wide receiver Cayden Lee caught a short Sanders pass and tiptoed down the sideline for a 51-yard touchdown.

Wade led the Rebels with seven catches for 108 yards and a touchdown. Sophomore running back Quinshon Judkins ran for 65 yards.

Ole Miss plays at Mississippi State Thursday at 6 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Kiffin, Dart clarify Reb Talk comments

On Thursday, Kiffin said at Reb Talk he had spoken with Dart and that he told him he planned to return for his senior season. Kiffin walked back his comments Saturday, saying he shouldn't have spoken for Dart. Dart also said he hadn't yet made any decision.

"To be honest, I haven't really decided yet. I think he kind of just said that to kind of put positive vibes out," Dart said. " ... I'm still going to go through this year. I'm not really focused on that, making that decision right now. Have a lot of ball left to play."

