Ole Miss comes from behind to defeat Lady Vols

Ole Miss (15-5, 5-2 SEC) defeated Tennessee (12-7, 5-2 SEC), 80-75, Sunday at Sandy and John Black Pavilion in Oxford, Mississippi.

The contest was tied, 39-39, at halftime after the Lady Vols led, 27-21, at the end of the first quarter.

Tennessee’s Jewel Spear totaled 30 points to lead all scorers. She converted 11-of-17 field goal attempts, 4-of-8 three-point attempts and 4-of-7 free throw attempts. Spear scored 20 points in the second half.

Rickea Jackson recorded 15 points and six rebounds, while Sara Puckett finished with seven points and six assists for the Lady Vols, who committed 14 turnovers and missed 13 layups against the Rebels.

Marquesha Davis led Ole Miss with 25 points, while Kharyssa Richardson added 21. Madison Scott finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

