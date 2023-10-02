Ole Miss comes into Arkansas game with momentum

Lane Kiffin challenged his Ole Miss team after a disappointing performance the week before against Alabama, and it responded Saturday night against LSU.

The No. 15 Rebels compiled 706 yards of offense and won a wild 55-49 affair over its rival in the Magnolia Bowl.

Now they turn their attention to Arkansas, losers of three straight, including a 34-22 setback to Texas A&M over the weekend.

Arkansas hasn’t won in Oxford since 2017, when the Razorbacks overcame a 31-7 deficit and won 38-37 in Bret Bielema’s final season, which also happened to be his only SEC victory that year.

Quarterback KJ Jefferson, a Mississippi native, has never won a game he started in his home state, so this will be his last chance.

He lost to the Rebels two years ago in a wild 52-51 shootout, then was injured and didn’t play in last year’s Mississippi State game in Starkville. The game there the Razorbacks won in 2020 was Feleipe Franks under center.

Of the five opponents that have played Ole Miss, only two have kept the Rebels under 40 points–Tulane and Alabama–while Georgia Tech surrendered 48.

Kickoff of the game is at 6:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.

