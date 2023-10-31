Ole Miss College Football Playoff ranking: Where Lane Kiffin's Rebels stand in first edition

OXFORD — The College Football Playoff committee released its first rankings of the season on Tuesday night, setting the path forward for coach Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss football.

The committee ranked the Rebels 10th. Ole Miss (7-1, 4-1 SEC) currently sits at No. 11 in the AP Poll and No. 10 in the US LBM Coaches Poll.

Ole Miss' top win came at home over LSU, which wound up 14th in this initial version of the rankings. The Rebels also padded their resume with a win over No. 24 Tulane.

The lone ranked team remaining on the Rebels' schedule is No. 2 Georgia, where Ole Miss will travel on Nov. 11. Ole Miss hosts Texas A&M (5-3, 3-2) on Saturday (11 a.m., ESPN), and will conclude its season with a home game against Louisiana-Monroe and the Egg Bowl on the road against Mississippi State.

Where Ole Miss football stands in College Football Playoff Rankings

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger.

