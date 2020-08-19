Lane Kiffin wants NCAA to allow Big Ten, Pac-12 players to transfer after canceled seasons

The Big Ten and the Pac-12 conferences have already canceled their seasons this fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving countless players without a place to play football this year.

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin wants the NCAA to allow them to transfer elsewhere without penalty.

The fact that that isn’t set up yet, Kiffin said on ESPN on Tuesday, “doesn’t make any sense.”

"Kids are having their schools or their conferences deciding to shut down, so they can't play, and a lot of them have a lot of money on the line with the next level, or they just want to play their last year," Kiffin said, via ESPN. "So it's really unfortunate that the NCAA is not allowing them to transfer and be eligible immediately. We're being told that won't even go into a waiver process, so I feel really bad for those kids. It's not their fault. “Why can't they come play somewhere? That doesn't make any sense to me."

The SEC, ACC and Big 12 will all attempt to start their seasons on Sept. 26, and the SEC hopes to play a 10-game conference season. Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren explained his decision to cancel the season in an open letter on Wednesday, and said it “was thorough and deliberative, and based on sound feedback, guidance and advice from medical experts.”

Stopping the spread on campus

Perhaps the biggest problem for Kiffin, and college coaches everywhere, will be stopping the spread of the coronavirus on campus — which, when filled with college students, is quite the task.

Plenty of schools have struggled with it already.

Notre Dame suspended practice on Wednesday after the school had seen 222 positive cases since Aug. 3. North Carolina also suspended all athletic activities on Wednesday after an outbreak on campus that saw 155 positive cases — something that also caused the school to quickly shift to online-only learning.

Kiffin knows that keeping his players safe in that regard is going to be a significant hurdle for him as it gets closer to the season.

"The big challenge is not when they're with us," he said on ESPN. "The big challenge is when they're away from us and dealing with this, and [they're] doing a good job because the college environment is not doing a very good job of it and the environment in general."

