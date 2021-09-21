Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin follows 1 person on Instagram: Arch Manning

Lane Kiffin has just one post on his Instagram account that contains over 9,000 followers.

But the Ole Miss football coach follows only one person: Ole Miss legacy and Class of 2023 top-ranked QB Arch Manning.

H/T to Twitter user Kyle Cole @ColeMissSports, later retweeted by Kiffin, for the find.

It's been a strong start for Kiffin and Ole Miss football on a few fronts. Ole Miss is 3-0 and has an upcoming showdown with No. 1 Alabama next weekend. Matt Corral is rising on Heisman watch lists with a strong start. Both factors, plus the family connections, can only help Kiffin in the recruitment of Manning, the nephew of Eli Manning and the grandson of Archie Manning, both Ole Miss legendary quarterbacks.

Arch Manning, the top player in the 2023 class per the 247Sports Composite, has set up visits during the season, including to Ole Miss on Oct. 23 for the LSU game.

Manning, from New Orleans, will also be at Alabama for the Tide's game against Ole Miss on Oct. 2, at Texas on Oct. 16 for the Longhorns' game against Oklahoma State and at Clemson on Oct. 30 for the Florida State game. He visited Georgia last weekend.

It'll be a difficult task for Ole Miss to outrecruit Alabama. Georgia and Clemson, three current powers, along with Texas, which hopes to return as a power under former Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian. In-state LSU and Ed Orgeron will surely continue to make their pitch to Manning as well.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin follows 1 person on Instagram: Arch Manning