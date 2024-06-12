Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin wasn’t impressed by video of Mizzou’s Eli Drinkwitz

There’s a scene in a classic Halloween episode of “The Simpsons” in which a brainy kid named Martin is wearing a Wang computers T-shirt on a school bus.

Bart Simpson starts freaking out because he’s certain a gremlin is on the side of the bus, which is a nod to a classic “Twilight Zone” episode with William Shatner. Martin says to himself, “Thank goodness he’s drawn attention away from my shirt.”

LSU football coach Brian Kelly can say a similar thing about Mizzou’s Eli Drinkwitz. That’s according to another SEC coach: Mississippi’s Lane Kiffin.

First, let’s revisit that viral video of Kelly dancing with prospect Danny Lewis.

OK, that’s pretty cringy, and Lewis ended up going to Alabama. But Kiffin thinks Drinkwitz took things to a new level in a video clip that shows the Missouri coach playing guitar.

“Just when I thought BK’s couldn’t be beat ……..,” the Ole Miss coach wrote on X in response to the video of Drinkwitz.

Drinkwitz, however, stood by his, um, work in the video.

“Bro! No shame n jamming out to some CREED during a photo shoot!” Drinkwitz wrote to Kiffin.

It’s too bad that Mizzou doesn’t play Ole Miss in the upcoming season, because the coaches would have had something fun to chat about before kickoff.