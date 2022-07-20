Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin: Playing Deion Sanders' Jackson State team 'would be exciting'

ATLANTA — Even at an SEC event, Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin has to put focus on the other coaches in Mississippi.

Kiffin addressed reporters at SEC Media Days 2022 on Monday and was asked about the big personalities in coaching in Mississippi between himself and Jackson State coach Deion Sanders. Kiffin went out of his way to acknowledge Mississippi State coach Mike Leach as well, pointing out how all three coaches have very distinct and different personalities.

When asked if Kiffin would like his Rebels to have Sanders and Jackson State on the schedule in the future, Kiffin said he thought it would be a cool idea.

"It's been great to see Deion's success, Coach Sanders' success and how well he's doing," Kiffin said. "I don't know future plans on that but that would be exciting."

Lane Kiffin speaking at SEC Media Days.

SEC Media Days winners and losers: From Deion Sanders to Brian Kelly's depth chart

SEC football coaches ranked: Kirby Smart nips at Nick Saban's heels; then who? |Opinion

Sign up for our sports newsletter: All the sports news you need to know delivered right to you!

Ole Miss and Jackson State have never played one another. The Rebels do have a game on the schedule against Alcorn State in 2028, which will be the first time one of Mississippi's historically Black college football teams plays a game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Ole Miss begins the 2022 season on Sept. 3 in Oxford against Troy.

Contact Nick Suss at 601-408-2674 or nsuss@gannett.com. Follow @nicksuss on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Lane Kiffin: Ole Miss vs. Jackson State and Deion Sanders a cool idea