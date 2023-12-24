Ole Miss climbs to No. 1 on 247Sports Transfer Rankings after Walter Nolen addition

Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin's assault on the transfer portal continues, as the Rebels moved up to the No. 1 spot in 247Sports Transfer Rankings on Sunday.

Ole Miss leaped Colorado in the rankings after five-star defensive lineman Walter Nolen committed to play for the Rebels in 2024. Nolen is the No. 1 player in the transfer portal and was the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2022.

Nolen spent two seasons at Texas A&M, recording 66 tackles and five sacks for the Aggies. Texas A&M marks the 11th school from which Kiffin has snagged a transfer, including SEC schools such as Florida, Tennessee, and Oklahoma.

Here's what you need to know about the addition of Walter Nolen and how he affects Ole Miss' transfer portal rankings.

Walter Nolen 247 ranking

As a five-star recruit in the class of 2022, Walter Nolen ranked No. 1 defensive lineman and No. 1 player in the state of Tennessee, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He also slotted in at No. 2 nationally.

Nolen was a major get for Kiffin and the Ole Miss defensive front, as the 6-foot-5, 300-pounder is ranked as the No. 1 player in this year's transfer class, according to 247Sports Transfer rankings.

Walter Nolen stats

Nolen spent two seasons at Texas A&M, totaling 66 tackles and five sacks, four of those coming in his sophomore year. He played in every game for the Aggies this season, and will have two more years of eligibility remaining.

A standout from Powell High School, Nolen boasts an impressive high school resume, posting 93 tackles, 33 tackles for loss, and 17 sacks in his senior year, according to his Texas A&M bio page. Rated as a 5-star prospect, he was a 2022 Under Armour All-American, leading Powell to a 13-2 record and a Class 5A state championship.

Ole Miss transfer portal ranking

With the addition of its first five-star transfer prospect of the class in Walter Nolen, Ole Miss now ranks No. 1 in 247Sports Transfer Rankings. The class holds 12 total commits, including five four-star recruits and five three-star recruits.

Among the most impressive recruits in Kiffin's transfer class is the No. 1 edge rusher, Princely Umanmielen, and the No. 1 linebacker, Chris Paul Jr., in the class.

