Ole Miss CB Deantre Prince reportedly scheduled to visit Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars will host Ole Miss cornerback Deantre Prince on a Top 30 visit ahead of the 2024 NFL draft, according to Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network.

In four seasons with Ole Miss, Prince recorded six interceptions, six tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and 27 passes defended.

The 6’0, 183-pound corner put up impressive numbers at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine where he recorded a 4.38 40-yard dash and 125-inch broad jump.

While Fowler says there’s “substantial buzz” around Prince, including “multiple private workouts,” few expect the Ole Miss alum to land early in the 2024 NFL draft. Lance Zierlein of NFL.com wrote that he “could” be a Day 3 selection with “a chance to become a CB4/5.” In a recent seven-round mock draft from Matt Miller of ESPN, Prince wasn’t selected.

Jacksonville added cornerback Ronald Darby in free agency, but that only filled the void left by the team’s decision to release Darious Williams. The Jaguars adding more talent at the position in the draft appears likely.

