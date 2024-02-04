Ole Miss can't keep up with Auburn in second half, dropping first home game of season

Feb. 3—OXFORD — Ole Miss was unable to hold onto a nine-point halftime lead Saturday night against No. 16 Auburn, as the Tigers outscored the Rebels 56-33 in the second half to beat the Rebels 91-77 at SJB Pavilion. It is the Rebels' (18-4, 5-4 SEC) first home loss of the season. Ole Miss led by as many 13 in the first half.

Auburn senior Johni Broome scored all of his 15 points in the second half. After being held to 38.2% from the field in the first half, the Tigers exploded to hit 22 of 30 (73.3%) in the second. Six Auburn players finished with at least 10 points.

The loss snaps the Rebels' three-game winning streak — the latest a four-point win against Mississippi State. The Rebels hadn't lost since falling by 23 at Auburn on Jan. 20.

Auburn entered the game tied for 17th nationally at 29.1% allowed from 3-point range. Ole Miss hit 50% from deep in the first half but went 2 of 7 in the second.

"You can feel the momentum building here as we build the program," Ole Miss head coach Chris Beard said. "So, today would have been a nice win for the next step, but it just didn't go our way. Give Auburn all the credit. When you shoot the ball like that on the road, you're going to have a chance to beat anybody."

Ole Miss dominated the first half from start to finish, opening the game with back-to-back made 3-pointers from senior guards Matthew Murrell and Allen Flanigan on the way to a 12-3 lead in less than four minutes. The Rebels did not trail in the first half, upping their lead to 13 on a 3-pointer from Murrell with 3:29 to play. Ole Miss led by nine at the half, and Murrell led all scorers with 14 points in the first.

Auburn (18-4, 7-2) entered the game averaging just under 24 3-point attempts per game but took a whopping 19 in the first half alone while making seven. The Rebels also forced eight turnovers in the first while committing just two.

But it was the Tigers who came out scorching hot to start the second, scoring the first five points of the half and trimming the Rebels' lead down to less than five minutes in. The Tigers tied the game at 50 on a layup from Aden Holloway and took its first lead on a pair of free throws from guard K.D. Johnson.

The teams exchanged blows for the next few minutes before the Tigers used a 6-0 run to take a four-point lead. Murrell and Brakefield answered with five combined points before Broome scored seven-straight points to put the Tigers up 11 with just over four minutes to play. The Rebels shot 51.5% from the field in the first half but hit 11 of 29 from the field in the second.

Ole Miss senior center Jamarion Sharp missed the game with a non-COVID related illness. The Tigers took advantage of his lack of size inside, outscoring Ole Miss 44-32 in the paint. Ole Miss senior center Moussa Cisse finished with 12 points and four blocks. Flanigan led the Rebels with 20 points while Murrell finished with 18. Brakefield scored 15, with 10 coming in the second half. Forward Jaylin Williams led Auburn with 16 points. Johnson and forward Chad Baker-Mazara scored a combined 26 points off the bench for the Tigers.

"They were the tougher team, definitely the better conditioned team in the second half. So, we take responsibility for that," Beard said. "No excuse program, we didn't play well today, especially in the second half."

Ole Miss plays at South Carolina Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.

