Ole Miss can't keep up with Auburn as Tigers roll past Rebels

Jan. 20—No. 13 Auburn shot 58% from the field against No. 22 Ole Miss at Neville Arena Saturday night as the Tigers took down the Rebels 82-59. It's the Rebels' (15-3, 2-3) second-straight loss overall.

Ole Miss shot 9 of 31 from the field in the second half, including 2 of 8 from 3-point range. The Rebels hit 37% of their shots overall in the game and were outscored 40-18 off the bench. Three Tigers finished in double-figure scoring, led by 13 apiece from forwards Jaylin Williams and Johni Broome. Ole Miss senior guard Allen Flanigan led the Rebels with 10 points.

Auburn (16-2, 5-0) led by 19 at halftime after shooting 66.7% from the field in the first. The Tigers hit 6 of 10 from 3-point range in the first and were led by 10 points from Williams. Ole Miss shot 46.2% from the field in the first but was outrebounded 15-7 and committed eight turnovers.

After exchanging baskets with the Rebels early in the second half, the Tigers scored 14-straight points over a three-minute span and led by as many as 35. Broome scored nine points in 10 second-half minutes while center Dylan Cardwell scored eight of his 12 points in the second.

Ole Miss hosts Arkansas Wednesday at 8 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.

