Ole Miss' bye week mailbag: Is this Lane Kiffin's best team?

Oct. 10—Will this year's team prove to be Lane Kiffin's best at Ole Miss? Why/why not depending on your answer.

— Michael

I think this is, without question, the most talented roster Kiffin has had in Oxford. It's the deepest, to be sure, and probably has the most skill top-to-bottom. In that regard, I think it's his best. But if you're qualifying "best" to the final win-loss record, I don't know if this team will reach what the 2021 squad did, partly due to the schedule. That team was not as deep as this one —particularly up-front — but it did have stars where you need them most: quarterback and edge rusher. There were also a handful of receivers and running backs who could step in and do all sorts of things.

The 2021 squad was the first Ole Miss team to win 10 games in the regular season. It was a historic group, no doubt. If that team played the 2023 schedule, though, I don't know if it gets to 10 wins. If this team played the 2021 team's schedule, I think they get to 10 and potentially 11, with the only "certain" loss coming to Alabama. The hindsight/"what-if?" game is a dangerous one to play, though, and ultimately doesn't do anyone any good. But this year's team is the best Kiffin has had in terms of roster composition; the wins and losses will determine the rest.

Do you think the defense we displayed during the Arkansas game we were always capable of? Or as the season goes on, we're steadily improving?

— Hardy

That effort against the Razorbacks was the defensive effort everyone has waited for. There was so much made of Kiffin bringing Pete Golding in as defensive coordinator from Alabama following the Rebels' late-season collapse in 2022. The Golding Era got off to a rocky start — a 75-yard touchdown run on the very first defensive play of the season was certainly jarring — but the unit settled down nicely the remainder of that game. The second halves against Tulane and Alabama were pretty solid, and the Georgia Tech game was largely good minus a weird stretch in the second half where the Yellow Jackets made a bit of a run. The LSU game was ... bad. There's no way around it. That was just one of those games.

I think Golding has done a good job of making adjustments. If something is working for an opposing offense, it usually gets taken away. Even at Alabama, when the Rebels were outscored 18-0 in the second half, the defense kept them in that game despite being put in some bad spots because of offensive ineptitude.

If nothing else, I think the Arkansas game was the first one where we saw a complete-game effort on that side of the ball. It wasn't just in certain spots; Arkansas was dominated in that game and had less than 300 yards of offense. It was an ugly night for offense, and I don't know how many of us knew the Rebels could win a game like that. The bright spots on defense we saw through five weeks were finally played through a full four quarters. That has to bode well going forward.

If you could choose one player on the Ole Miss roster to play every position (QB, RB, OL, DL, etc.) who would it be?

— George

I've got two options for this one: Defensive lineman J.J. Pegues or tight end Caden Prieskorn. Pegues was a dynamic tight end and running back at Oxford High School, so we know he has that skillset. He's a defensive lineman now, so I'm guessing you could get him to play along the offense front too. I've never seen him throw a football, but I have to imagine he has that in him. If you lined him up to kick a field goal, I wouldn't bet against him knocking it through.

Prieskorn is another good option because he was a quarterback growing up and didn't move to tight end until he got to college. So that's a big advantage, knowing that he can throw. He's obviously a productive receiver and he's a devastating blocker as well. I don't recommend a 255-pound offensive lineman in the SEC, but he could probably make it work for a few plays. Prieskorn is also big enough where you could probably put him at defensive end and he could get after the quarterback.

I'd pay to see, like, kicker Caden Davis play guard. Let's make it happen.

If you could choose one Ole Miss football player to start on the mound for the Dodgers to prevent them from getting swept by the Sneks (Diamondbacks), who would you choose and why?

— David

This one feels too soon, as my beloved Dodgers are once again on the verge of imploding in the playoffs. Another 100-win season will end at the hands of a division rival they beat by like 20 games. Such is life, I suppose. However, there is still a chance (I keep telling myself this) — I saw the Dodgers come back from down 3-1 in the 2020 NLCS and beat the Braves. I'll hold onto hope as long as I can.

I need someone on the mound who is going to come through in the biggest moment, when the chips are down and everything is on the edge of falling apart. I want wide receiver Tre Harris on the mound.

First of all, the physical skill is obvious. He'd be throwing mid-high 90s, which is crucial in the playoffs. No slow stuff in a must-win game, in my opinion. We've also seen Harris come through in big moments. On that last drive against LSU, he made a huge catch down the sideline and later scored the game-winning touchdown. I want someone on the mound who wants to be in that scenario. Harris came to Oxford from Louisiana Tech for a chance at big moments, and it doesn't get bigger than an elimination game.

I also want someone who is even-keeled when the chips are down. Harris told us he had a weird sense of calm all day heading into the LSU game. That's the guy I want dealing when everything is on the line. It will never be too big for him.

If OM were a PAC-12(RIP) program, who would they be and why?

— John

RIP to my sweet, beloved Conference of Champions. For context, I went to USC, who is now off to the Big Ten (which still feels icky). Ten teams are leaving the conference prior to next season for the ACC, Big Ten and Big 12. It's a bit wild, as I grew up watching Keith Jackson calling Pac-10 games. Now, poof. It's gone.

Back to the question at hand. When I think of Ole Miss, I think of a program that has had pockets of success — but generally not sustained ones — and has been a bit of an underdog because of it. I also think of a community that rallies around its university every weekend, regardless of what the results look like. To me, that's Washington State.

Washington State has found itself on the big stage here and there and has produced some tremendous players. They're also usually a bit of an underdog. Another thing that can't be ignored is the personalities of coaches who have been there. Mike Leach brought the Cougars back to prominence a few years back, and Kiffin has made Ole Miss matter again. They did it unconventionally, and it worked.

Overall, Ole Miss has had a better program than Washington State over the years, and I think in a lot of ways the Rebels' success is closer to that of Washington. But the feel of Oxford and its embrace of the Rebels is a lot closer to what Pullman has than it is to Seattle.

Will you ever bet to eat your phone again?

— Ryan

This comes up every year, and simply put: No. Once upon a time, back when I was living in Boise and working there, I was not sold on Josh Allen's NFL career. I was stunned that someone with such modest college production would be in the conversation to be the top pick. I told the internet that I would eat my phone if Allen was the first pick. And ... there were a few days where I was a bit worried.

The ultimate irony is I wound up covering Wyoming soon after that and have spoken with Josh a few times one-on-one; he is one of the good guys and a blast to work with. We have not discussed my bet, though. And no, I am never doing that again. I learn from my mistakes.

