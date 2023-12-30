Ole Miss best seasons: Rebels clinch first 11-win season with Peach Bowl win vs. Penn State

The Ole Miss Rebels made program history with their 38-25 Peach Bowl win over No. 10 Penn State on Saturday. It clinched the football team's first-ever 11-win season.

The Rebels, who had two 10-win seasons since 2000, now have two more since Kiffin took the team over in 2020. The New Year's Six win this season marks Ole Miss' first such victory since 2015, when current Auburn coach Hugh Freeze led Ole Miss to a Sugar Bowl win vs. Oklahoma State.

It's a testament to what Kiffin has done in four years in Oxford. Ole Miss is hoping to become a College Football Playoff contender in the immediate future, and a Peach Bowl win is undoubtedly a step in the right direction. Running back Quinshon Judkins was a huge part of the Ole Miss success throughout the year, and that didn't abate in Atlanta. He is likely to be back in the fold next season, barring a late transfer.

Kiffin is now 34-15 (20-13 SEC) in his time with the Rebels. He was given another extension after the regular season this year, and he validated that decision with Saturday's victory.

Ole Miss most wins in a single season

The 2023 season marks the first time in Ole Miss history the Rebels have had 11 wins, a program record. Prior to this year, Ole Miss had eight 10-win seasons, seven of which ended in what are now deemed New Year's Six bowls. Ole Miss had an opportunity to win an 11th game in 2021, Kiffin's second season, but lost the Sugar Bowl to Baylor in a game in which quarterback Matt Corral suffered an injury.

Kiffin was able to close the deal against Penn State this season, putting Kiffin atop Ole Miss history. It should be noted, the 12-game regular season was adopted in 2006, making the feat slightly less rare but no less impressive.

Here is a look at each of Ole Miss' double-digit win seasons, including two undefeated campaigns, in chronological order:

1955: 10-1 (5-1 SEC)

1959: 10-1 (5-1 SEC)

1960: 10-0-1 (5-0-1 SEC)

1962: 10-0 (6-0 SEC)

1971: 10-2 (4-2 SEC)

2003: 10-3 (7-1 SEC)

2015: 10-3 (6-2 SEC)

2021: 10-3 (6-2 SEC)

2023: 11-2 (6-2 SEC)

John Vaught remains Ole Miss' winningest coach, notching four 10-win seasons. Kiffin is now the first coach since Vaught to have multiple 10-win seasons with the Rebels.

Best Ole Miss seasons by win percentage

Winning a lot of games is one thing, winning most of them is another. Ole Miss does have one perfect season by win percentage, 1962, unsurprisingly under Vaught.

1 962: 10-0 (6-0); 1.000

1960: 10-0-1 (5-0-1); .955

1959: 10-1 (5-1); .909

1955: 10-1 (5-1); .909

1948: 8-1 (6-1); .889

1910: 7-1; .875

1957: 9-1-1 (5-0-1); .864

2023: 11-2 (6-2); .846

1971: 10-2 (4-2); .833

Ole Miss schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Ole Miss 73, Mercer 7 Saturday, Sept. 9 Ole Miss 37, Tulane 20 Saturday, Sept. 16 Ole Miss 48, Georgia Tech 23 Saturday, Sept. 23 No. 12 Alabama 24, Ole Miss 10* Saturday, Sept. 30 Ole Miss 55, No. 12 LSU 49* Saturday, Oct. 7 Ole Miss 27, Arkansas 20* Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 Ole Miss 28, Auburn 21* Saturday, Oct. 28 Ole Miss 33, Vanderbilt 7* Saturday, Nov. 4 Ole Miss 38, Texas A&M 35* Saturday, Nov. 11 No. 2 Georgia 52, Ole Miss 17* Saturday, Nov. 18 Ole Miss 35, Louisiana-Monroe 3 Thursday, Nov. 23 Ole Miss 17, Mississippi State 7* Saturday, Dec. 30 Ole Miss 38, No. 10 Penn State 25 (Peach Bowl)

Ole Miss believes it is building something under Kiffin. And given he is doing things that haven't been done since the coach for whom Ole Miss' stadium is named, the Rebels good reason to believe as much. Even better, Kiffin is doing things no coach has done in Oxford.

Quarterback Jaxson Dart and Judkins returning would be huge for Ole Miss moving forward. But regardless, with the SEC expanding next season, Ole Miss could well be in the mix to improve upon what was already a tremendous year.

