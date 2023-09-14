How Ole Miss beat Georgia Tech the last time they met

Sep. 14—OXFORD — Saturday's matchup between No. 17 Ole Miss and Georgia Tech will mark almost exactly a year since the teams met in Atlanta.

In that game, the Rebels won 42-0 by jumping out to a 21-0 halftime lead before scoring 21 points in the third quarter to put the game on ice. Both teams have changed drastically since that afternoon at Bobby Dodd Stadium — Ole Miss has 58 new players on its roster, and Georgia Tech has a different head coach — but here were the keys to Ole Miss' dominant showing on Sept. 17, 2022.

Of note: Georgia Tech's current head coach, Brent Key, was the assistant head coach during the matchup with the Rebels, was later named interim head coach after Geoff Collins was relieved of his duties and was then named full-time head coach.

The Rebels got off to a fast start and never looked back

Running back Zach Evans scored a 3-yard touchdown less than a minute-and-a-half into the game, and the Rebels led 14-0 less than six minutes into the game. On a day when Ole Miss ran for 316 yards and six touchdowns, 107 of those yards and two of those touchdowns came in the first quarter alone.

They asserted their dominance on the ground

Georgia Tech entered that game with a fairly stout run defense that was giving up just 119 yards per game, but Ole Miss made it clear it was going to follow its gameplan. The Rebels averaged 256.6 yards per game on the ground last year and rushed for its fourth-highest total of the season vs. the Yellow Jackets. Three different running backs scored two rushing touchdowns — Evans, Quinshon Judkins and Ulysses Bentley IV — and the Rebels averaged 5.1 yards per carry. Every touchdown the Rebels scored in the game came on the ground.

Ole Miss' running game hasn't yet found its juice in 2023. If it needs a reminder on how devastating the rushing attack can be when firing on all cylinders, it need just look at the film from its last matchup with Georgia Tech.

They dominated the third quarter

While fourth quarters didn't always go particularly well for Ole Miss last season, third quarters were a strength, as the Rebels outscored opponents 110-48 right after halftime. That was case last season in Atlanta, as Ole Miss outscored the Yellow Jackets 21-0 in the quarter. Judkins scored the first touchdown of the quarter and Bentley scored the final two. The passing game also came alive in the third, as quarterback Jaxson Dart hit 6 of 7 passes for 115 yards. The Rebels wrapped up the game in the third and were able to rest players in the fourth.

The Rebels rushed the passer

Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims — now at Nebraska — has long been lauded for his dual-threat abilities. But against the Rebels last season, he didn't stand much of a chance. Sims was sacked seven times and finished with negative-two yards rushing on the day. As a team, Georgia Tech averaged 1.6 yards per carry and had 54 yards lost in the running game. If the Rebels can find a similar pass rush against former Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King this weekend, it will be a long night for the Yellow Jackets.

They took advantage in the redzone

Ole Miss' redzone efficiency was far from a strength last season, as the Rebels scored points on just under 80% of their trips inside the 20-yard line. Their 64 redzone trips resulted in 42 touchdowns, a rate of 65.6%. Ole Miss had no trouble deep inside Georgia Tech territory last year; the Rebels scored five touchdowns on five trips.

