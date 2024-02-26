Ole Miss basketball's Allen Flanigan won't receive SEC suspension after flagrant foul

OXFORD ― Ole Miss basketball forward Allen Flanigan will not receive an SEC suspension for his foul on South Carolina's Zachary Davis, a conference spokesperson told the Clarion Ledger on Monday.

"All of the discipline was adjudicated by the officials during the game," the spokesperson said.

Flanigan swung his elbow at Davis' head in the second half of Saturday's game. He was assessed a flagrant two and ejected after the officials reviewed the play.

South Carolina went on to win 72-59.

Ole Miss (19-8, 6-8 SEC) is scheduled to play Alabama (19-8, 11-3) at the SJB Pavilion on Wednesday (8 p.m., ESPN2).

Flanigan, the son of Ole Miss assistant coach Wes Flanigan, is the Rebels' second-leading scorer, with 15.2 points per game. He is shooting 43.4% from the field and averaging 6.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

The Rebels still could choose to levy internal discipline. They did not have an immediate comment when asked by the Clarion Ledger on Monday whether they would suspend Flanigan.

Ole Miss coach Chris Beard said when he met with reporters following the Rebels' loss on Saturday that he had not seen the incident.

"We need our best players on the floor," Beard said. "I haven't seen the flagrant call, but I know the officials go over there and get the benefit of looking at the video. I'm sure the call was the right call."

