Ole Miss basketball vs. Vanderbilt score prediction, scouting report for SEC contest

OXFORD — Ole Miss basketball coach Chris Beard promised to bring staunch defense when he arrived in Oxford last March to take control of the Rebels' program.

Instead, he's built what looks like one of the better offensive teams in the SEC. The Rebels, fresh off their first triple-digit offensive showing in conference play since 2001 against Florida, will look to keep lighting up the scoreboard when they host Vanderbilt at the SJB Pavilion on Saturday (Noon, SEC Network).

Here's what to watch for when the Rebels (14-1, 1-1 SEC) and Commodores (5-10, 0-2) tip off.

Why Vanderbilt's difficult start makes this a must-win game for Ole Miss basketball

Roughly 10 months ago, Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse received co-SEC Coach of the Year honors after delivering an 11-7 conference record and bringing the Commodores to the semifinals of the SEC Tournament.

Now, Vanderbilt finds itself as the NET's second-lowest-rated Power Six team, with only DePaul standing between the Commodores and that dishonorable distinction.

Vanderbilt is 0-7 against top-100 KenPom teams and has home losses to Presbyterian and Western Carolina. But Stackhouse's team is showing signs of life. It lost to Memphis and Alabama by a combined five points before a 77-69 defeat to LSU on Tuesday.

Given the Commodores' metrics, the Rebels cannot afford to be the team that allows them to finally break through. Their NCAA Tournament resume would be harshly punished.

Ole Miss is among the country's elite from deep. Vanderbilt not so much

As of Thursday, Ole Miss ranked as the top 3-point shooting team in the SEC and No. 7 in the country, cashing in on 40.1% of its attempts from beyond the arc.

Between Matthew Murrell, Jaemyn Brakefield, Jaylen Murray and some gifted shooters off the bench, the Rebels typically have no fewer than three marksmen on the court at all times.

They've been effective at defending the 3-point line, too. Ole Miss' opponents are shooting just 30.9%.

The deep ball, by contrast, has been a killer for the Commodores. Vanderbilt shoots 29.2% from beyond the arc and allows a 37.7% success rate.

College basketball upsets are often spurred by remarkable 3-point shooting performances. The Commodores have yet to show they're capable of producing one.

Are we watching Jaemyn Brakefield's star turn?

Consider the numbers over the last six games for Ole Miss forward Jaemyn Brakefield, who is coming off a career-high 28 points against Florida: 20.8 points per game, 67.2% conversion rate from the field, 4.7 rebounds per game, 2.0 assists per game, 1.8 steals per game.

That is not the stat line of a nice contributor to the starting lineup, which is what Brakefield has been for the Rebels since arriving from Duke. Those are All-SEC caliber numbers.

It is, of course, a small sample size. But Brakefield has always had tantalizing potential. The Jackson native was a top-50 player in his recruiting class when he signed with the Blue Devils in 2020.

Is he just riding a hot streak? Or has Beard uncovered a true difference-maker?

Ole Miss basketball score prediction vs Vanderbilt

Ole Miss 87, Vanderbilt 75. They haven't always earned style points, but the Rebels have beaten everyone on their schedule who you'd expect them to beat. Ole Miss has superior guard play, and the Commodores don't appear capable of exploiting the Rebels' interior weaknesses.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

