Ole Miss basketball vs. Tennessee score prediction, scouting report for SEC opener

OXFORD — Ole Miss basketball has not won its SEC opener since 2018-19, when it prevailed at Vanderbilt on its way to the NCAA Tournament that season.

The No. 19 Rebels (13-0) have positioned themselves well to take a shot at returning to March Madness for the first time since that 2018-19 campaign with a perfect nonconference slate under coach Chris Beard, but they'll have to hold serve in conference play. And with a trip to Knoxville to take on No. 5 Tennessee (9-3) on Saturday, the level of difficulty is about to rise dramatically for the Rebels, who have not yet played a top-30 team, according to KenPom.

The Volunteers have spoiled Ole Miss' past two conference openers, eking out an overtime win in Knoxville two seasons ago and winningly narrowly in Oxford last season.

Can the Rebels reverse the trend when the ball tips at Thompson Boling Arena (5 p.m., SEC Network)? Here's what to know.

Tennessee's perimeter defense vs. Ole Miss basketball's 3-point prowess

Ole Miss won't see a better defense all season than what the Vols are about to throw at it.

Rick Barnes' teams routinely defend at elite levels, and this group is no different, owning college basketball's No. 2 defense, according to KenPom's efficiency metrics as of Thursday morning.

The anchor of that defense exists inside, where Tennessee allows few easy buckets. Ole Miss has overcome that scenario a few times this season, offsetting its interior disadvantage with elite 3-point shooting.

The change with the biggest impact from last season's dreadful group is the proficiency at the 3-point line. The Rebels are one of college basketball's 10 best shooting teams at just over 40%. Their top six contributors at positions 1 through 4 shoot at least 35% from deep, and four of them are shooting at least 40%. Matthew Murrell attempts six triples a game and converts at a 39.7% clip.

But the Vols, who complement their dominant interior defense with a stout perimeter wall, have the best 3-point defense that Ole Miss will face this season, holding the opposition to 29% shooting.

Rebels, Vols set for interesting battle of guard play

Rebounding and shot-conversion are set to play outsized roles in deciding this game between two of college basketball's best at valuing the ball.

Both teams turn it over on about 15% of their possessions to rank in the country's top 60. And they've achieved that kind of ball security through different means.

Veteran guard Zakai Zeigler runs the show for the Vols, who surround their point guard with a group that rarely gives the ball away.

The offensive maestro for the Rebels is breakout transfer Jaylen Murray, who has transitioned into a point guard role after playing off the ball in his first two seasons at St. Peter's.

Murray averages 3.7 assists to 1.8 turnovers, and turned in his best performance of the season against Memphis, the Rebels' toughest foe yet. Murray had nine assists to just one turnover and scored 22 points in the December victory.

Zeigler, a member of the conference's all-defensive team a season ago, will offer Murray an interesting test. The 5-foot-9 native of Long Island has averaged 1.8 steals per game during his Tennessee career. If he can force mistakes out of Murray, his point guard counterpart from the Bronx, the Rebels will have problems.

Ole Miss basketball vs. Tennessee score prediction

Tennessee 72, Ole Miss 62. The Rebels are an improved bunch under Beard, but their 13-0 record probably flatters their true nonconference performance, which included a handful of close calls against bad teams. Winning a road game against a top-five team would be a major surprise at their current performance level.

