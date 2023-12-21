Ole Miss basketball vs. Southern Miss score prediction, scouting report

For the first time since 2011, Ole Miss basketball and Southern Miss are set to meet on the hardwood.

The Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi is set to host the renewal of the series between the Golden Eagles (6-5) and No. 25 Rebels (11-0).

An undefeated start to Chris Beard's tenure in Oxford has brought Ole Miss back into the polls for the first time since 2019. That gives Southern Miss an opportunity to claim its first ranked win since 2011, when it beat No. 22 UCF.

Here's what to watch for when tipoff arrives on Saturday (1 p.m., No TV).

What to know about Ole Miss basketball

The story of Ole Miss' unbeaten start is best told from beyond the 3-point line.

The Rebels have improved on last season's 3-point percentage by 8.9%, evolving from one of college basketball's worst 3-point shooting teams to one of its best with a 39.2% success rate. Their dominance extends to the defensive end of the floor, too, where they limit their opponents to a 3-point conversion rate of 28.4%.

The guard duo of Jaylen Murray and Matthew Murrell has driven that success. Murray, a transfer from St. Peter's, takes 4.9 3-pointers per game and makes over 40% of them. Murrell takes 5.7 3-pointers per game with a conversion rate of 39.7%.

Together, they combine to average 30.8 points per game as two of the Rebels' three double-figure scorers. The third is Auburn transfer Allen Flanigan, whose thriving mid-range game has him posting 17 points per game to lead Ole Miss.

The most significant weakness demonstrated by this Ole Miss team has been with its defensive rebounding. Despite rostering a pair of 7-footers in Jamarion Sharp and Moussa Cisse, the Rebels have lost the battle on the offensive glass in seven of their 11 games.

Like Southern Miss, Ole Miss is incorporating new figures into its rotation following the NCAA's ruling on the eligibility of two-time transfers. Cisse has played in just five games, and Georgetown transfer guard Brandon Murray, who figures to be a key piece, made his debut in Saturday's win over Cal.

What to know about Southern Miss basketball

Playing without its established point guard in Neftali Alvarez or its new one in Andre Curbelo, Southern Miss has endured a mixed start to the season as it looks to defend its regular-season Sun Belt crown.

The Golden Eagles got their first look at Curbelo, a former Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year at Illinois before he moved on to St. John's, in their most recent victory over Lamar. He played 20 minutes and scored 13 points with six assists and six rebounds.

Jay Ladner's team depends on turnovers, forcing them on 19.5% of opposing possessions this season. But, against comparable opposition, Southern Miss' defense has struggled when it doesn't take the ball away. Defending the 3-point line has proven particularly problematic, with Division I teams shooting 36.5%.

Southern Miss has dealt with the opposite problem on the offensive end of the floor. The Golden Eagles are perfectly efficient when it comes to shooting the 3, but they struggle to convert from inside the arc.

Like the Rebels, Ladner's team features three double-figure scorers ‒ excluding the newly eligible Curbelo. Donovan Ivory and Victor Hart contribute 13.7 and 14.3 points per game, respectively.

But Southern Miss' unquestioned star is guard Austin Crowley, a former Rebel. Since transferring to the Golden Eagles last season, Crowley is averaging 16 points per game. The native of West Point never saw much run under Kermit Davis in Oxford, starting 14 games in three seasons.

Ole Miss vs. Southern Miss score prediction

Ole Miss 77, Southern Miss 71. It's difficult to argue against the Rebels bringing the more talented roster into this game. They're more efficient on both ends of the court. But this game will mean as much to Southern Miss as any other contest on its schedule. The Rebels have found themselves letting plucky opposition stick around this season. If they do so again, they could get caught.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

