Ole Miss basketball vs. LSU score prediction, scouting report for SEC clash

OXFORD — With two solid wins last week, Ole Miss basketball proved itself capable of holding serve at home in conference play. Now comes the difficult part.

Beginning with a trip to LSU on Wednesday (6 p.m., SEC Network), the No. 21 Rebels will play three of their next four games on the road, where SEC teams have started conference play with an 8-13 record.

Here's what to know when the Rebels (15-1, 2-1 SEC) battle the Tigers (10-6, 2-1).

Ole Miss basketball vs. LSU could be decided in the turnover column

Ole Miss basketball's offense has significantly outperformed expectations through the first half of its schedule. Its newfound 3-point marksmanship has been one reason for that. Another is its care for the basketball.

The Rebels rarely give the ball away. Their turnover percentage of just 14.7% ranks 32nd among college basketball's 362 Division I programs.

That statistic is noteworthy on its own. It becomes remarkable when you consider that Jaylen Murray, Ole Miss' point guard, had never been asked to orchestrate an offense at the college level until this season, playing off-the-ball during two campaigns at St. Peter's. He owns an assist-to-turnover ratio well above 2 for the Rebels.

But the Tigers will test it.

Matt McMahon's team, a punching bag last season, looks pesky in 2023-24. His team's ability to take the ball away is among the driving forces behind the improvement. LSU is top 10 nationally in steals and top 35 in turnovers forced.

The Tigers have generated and average of 15 turnovers in their wins this season. Ole Miss comes in giving the ball away just over 10 times per game.

A return for Ole Miss' Brandon Murray

Ole Miss guard Brandon Murray will be heading back where his collegiate career began.

The junior played for LSU in 2021-22, posting 10 points per game on his way to SEC All-Freshman Team honors. He moved on to Georgetown last season before landing in Oxford.

Sitting out the first nine games of the season as Ole Miss awaited a verdict on his eligibility, Murray's introduction into Chris Beard's rotation has been gradual.

Beard has recently expressed a desire to get Murray more minutes. Murray has played 23 or more minutes in three of the past four games.

A gifted scorer, Murray hasn't benefitted from the large shot volumes he enjoyed during the first two years of his career, but he's been efficient with his opportunities. He's averaging 6.1 points per game with a 53.3% shooting percentage. His opportunity share should only go up as the season progresses.

STACKHOUSE: Jerry Stackhouse calls Ole Miss 'best team money can buy' after Rebels beat Vanderbilt

Transfer guards lead scoring charge for Tigers

A pair of Louisiana natives in the backcourt provide the scoring punch for LSU.

Jordan Wright, who played four seasons at Vanderbilt before returning to his native Baton Rouge, is averaging 15.2 points per game. He hasn't been the most efficient, shooting 39.7% from the field. But he's still a threat and has been better in SEC play.

The Tigers also recently got guard Jalen Cook back. Cook began his career at LSU and transferred to Tulane for two seasons before returning. In six games this season, he's also averaged 15.2 points.

Ole Miss basketball score prediction vs. LSU

Ole Miss 77, LSU 75. Despite a disaster in Knoxville against Tennessee to open conference play, the Rebels proved themselves capable of winning on the road during their nonconference schedule. Look for their 3-point shooting to make the difference in this one.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Ole Miss basketball score prediction, scouting report vs. LSU