Ole Miss basketball vs. Florida score prediction, scouting report for key SEC game

OXFORD — Ole Miss basketball's first season under coach Chris Beard has arrived at an early inflection point.

The Rebels, following a trouncing by Tennessee, host a Florida program that also started its SEC slate with a loss to Kentucky, another presumptive contender for the conference title. Will Ole Miss hold serve at home and pick up a valuable head-to-head win over another team targeting the NCAA Tournament? Or will the Rebels find themselves needing to make up ground two games into the SEC season?

Here's what to watch for when the Rebels (13-1, 0-1 SEC) host the Gators (10-4, 0-1) on Wednesday (8 p.m., SEC Network).

Ole Miss basketball must cope with interior mismatch from Florida

In a 90-64 loss to Tennessee on Jan. 6, Ole Miss saw its rebounding flaws exploited yet again. The Volunteers grabbed 19 offensive rebounds compared to just four for the Rebels, who were outrebounded 47-24 overall.

Now enter Florida — boasting the sixth-best offensive rebounding rate in college basketball at 40%. Todd Golden's team stacks the floor with length, leaning heavily on 6-foot-10 star Tyrese Samuel at the power forward position. Alongside him, the Gators split time relatively evenly between centers Alex Condon, who is 6-11, and the 7-1 Micah Handlogten.

The Rebels have a pair of 7-footers of their own, but Jamarion Sharp and Moussa Cisse rarely see the floor at the same time. And their presence has not translated into effective rebounding. If Ole Miss can't find a way to make the rebounding margin more competitive, it will have trouble against the Gators.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Ole Miss women's basketball must evolve to beat teams like LSU. Coach Yo believes it can

Will Ole Miss' defense limit Florida's desire to play fast?

Only 10 teams in college basketball averaged more points than Florida's 86.2 per game as of Monday afternoon. That's a function of an offense that is significantly more efficient than it was last season, and of the Gators' tempo.

Florida on average uses less than half the 30-second shot clock, playing with the 12th-highest pace in the country.

The Rebels have favored a slower game, well in the country's bottom half in average pace. But when they've met with teams that like to run, they've been willing to get out in transition themselves. Ole Miss has played two top-20 pace teams this season in Memphis and Bryant, allowing both to set the pace. The Rebels won both of those games anyway.

Ole Miss needs bounce-back from its stars

Florida comes into Wednesday's game with five players averaging double figures. Iona transfer guard Walter Clayton leads that group, posting 15.7 points per game.

The Rebels can counter with something similar. Four of their regular starting five average at least 10 points per game, with the only exception coming at the center position, where Ole Miss hasn't received much scoring production this season.

Still, it will require a better game against the Gators than what it got against Tennessee. Leading scorers Matthew Murrell and Allen Flanigan combined to shoot 8-for-24 from the field against the Vols.

Ole Miss basketball score prediction vs. Florida

Florida 86, Ole Miss 81. The Gators have the slightly more efficient offense of the two, but more importantly, they can reliably earn themselves second chances on the glass. Ole Miss hasn't been able to solve its rebounding issue all season. Unless the Rebels figure out a solution, this looks like a bad matchup for them.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Ole Miss basketball score prediction, scouting report vs Florida