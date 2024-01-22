Ole Miss basketball vs. Arkansas score prediction, scouting report as Rebels return home

OXFORD — The Ole Miss basketball story is the same as it was the last time coach Chris Beard's team returned home following an SEC road game.

After starting their conference slate with a poor performance at Tennessee, the Rebels (15-3, 2-3 SEC) came back to Oxford to take on a middling Florida team in a game they had to win to avoid falling off the pace in the SEC.

Now, Ole Miss must again rebound from a thrashing on the road against Auburn when a struggling Arkansas (10-8, 1-4) group visits on Wednesday (8 p.m., ESPNU).

Here's what to watch for.

What Eric Musselman said is wrong with Arkansas basketball

After the Razorbacks suffered a 13-point home defeat to South Carolina on Saturday, coach Eric Musselman rattled off the problems.

The Razorbacks don't guard the 3-point line, he explained. They don't push the ball up the floor like his good teams should. They don't cut hard enough. Their bigs don't run to the rim. They don't share the ball.

"Then, above all else, just playing hard," Musselman said.

Arkansas is a mess. Having won eight NCAA Tournament games in the last three seasons, the Razorbacks are staring down the barrel of the NIT if something doesn't change quickly and dramatically.

Rather than offering an opportunity for a signature win, the metrics present Arkansas as a bad loss that the Rebels must avoid to protect their own March Madness resume.

As of Monday, the Razorbacks were No. 118 in the NET and No. 101 in KenPom. A home loss to a team with those numbers would be damaging for Beard's group.

Ole Miss basketball is desperate for stops

Through the first five games of conference play, the Rebels have been the SEC's second-worst defense, saved from the basement only by a winless Missouri team.

After guarding the 3-point line at a borderline-elite level throughout its nonconference campaign, Ole Miss is getting lit up from range against conference foes.

The Rebels have allowed a 36.5% success rate from beyond the arc in their five conference games. Their perimeter defense was particularly flimsy in road losses to LSU and Auburn last week. In their home games, the Rebels have been much better in that department.

Perhaps worse than Ole Miss' suboptimal defensive metrics of late is the Rebels' complete inability to rebound their opponents' missed shots.

The Rebels are one of the 25 worst defensive rebounding teams across college basketball, and the worst in the SEC. Fortunately for them, the Razorbacks aren't particularly proficient at crashing the offensive glass.

AUBURN DISASTER: Unpacking Ole Miss basketball's Auburn disaster, and whether defense is now cause for concern

Tramon Mark leads Razorbacks as Rebels look for rebound from Matthew Murrell

Despite his team's struggles, Arkansas guard Tramon Mark is among the SEC's most impactful transfer additions.

The former Houston Cougar is averaging 17.8 points per game for Musselman's team. That's up over seven points from his scoring average last season.

What's remarkable about that improvement is that Mark has managed to become more efficient despite his increased shot volume. After connecting on just 39% of his field-goal attempts last season, Mark is shooting nearly 53% from the field this time around.

The Rebels are led by a prolific scoring guard of their own in Matthew Murrell, who has also become much more efficient in his fourth season of college basketball. He's averaging 16.9 points per game on 47.8% from the field.

Ole Miss will need more from him than what it got against Auburn on Saturday, though. The Tigers held Murrell to a season-low eight points.

Ole Miss basketball score prediction vs Arkansas

Ole Miss 87, Arkansas 79. The Rebels are outstanding at home, where they've yet to lose this season. The free-falling Razorbacks don't seem like the most likely candidate to break that streak, and they aren't well positioned to expose Ole Miss' primary weakness on the glass.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

