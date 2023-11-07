Ole Miss basketball sidesteps Alabama State scare, wins in coach Chris Beard's debut

OXFORD — Alabama State hung around long enough to fray some nerves, but Ole Miss basketball established control in time to avoid any true drama in Chris Beard's debut as the Rebels' coach.

Riding a 20-6 second-half run, Ole Miss claimed a 69-59 victory over the Yellow Jackets on Monday at the SJB Pavilion ‐ compensating for an inefficient night shooting the basketball with a determined defensive effort.

"Those players weren't excited about a 10-point win on opening night," said Beard, who praised his team's poise under pressure. "I think they know we have a long ways to go and can play better."

TJ Caldwell landed the game's decisive blows with just over 11 minutes remaining. Alabama State had cut the Ole Miss advantage to just one point before the sophomore guard drained transition 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions.

With the Rebels' defense holding on the opposite end, Caldwell then won Ole Miss an extra possession with an effort play and converted it into two points with a nifty finish at the rim.

In totality, Caldwell scored every point in a 10-2 mini-run that finally put some distance between the Rebels and the Yellow Jackets, who did not trail by double digits until there were six minutes remaining.

Caldwell ‒ one of Beard's preseason breakout candidates ‒ finished as one of four Rebels in double figures with 15 points. Matthew Murrell led all scorers with 16. With Ole Miss holding the visitors to a 27.4% conversion rate on the other end, that was enough offense for the Rebels to get by.

"Once the ball got moving, that just opened opportunities for a lot of players, and I just took advantage of that opportunity," Caldwell said.

Allen Flanigan provides a bit of everything for Ole Miss basketball

Guard Allen Flanigan nearly had a double-double by the time the first half came to a close, with eight points and nine rebounds in the first 20 minutes.

The 6-foot-6 veteran transfer from Auburn proved a willing combatant in a game that took a physical edge early on. Flanigan also provided some necessary scoring volume with Ole Miss struggling to find its touch.

He potted 15 points, shooting 6-of-12 from the field, and ended his night with 12 rebounds.

FOOTBALL: Lane Kiffin won't take the rat poison before Georgia, but Ole Miss football clearly believes

Jamarion Sharp's block party

The Rebels landed arguably the best rim protector in college basketball last season in 7-foot-5 Western Kentucky transfer Jamarion Sharp, and it didn't take him long to apply his trade in Oxford.

Sharp swatted four Alabama State shots, planting an early marker as he looks to lead college basketball in blocks for a second consecutive season. He proved disruptive in other ways, too, coming away with two steals.

It looked like Beard was going to demand a big physical effort from Sharp, who played 16 first-half minutes. But the forward played just six minutes in the second half, with Beard favoring a smaller lineup with Alabama State looking to spread the floor with shooters.

The Rebels are still without fellow 7-footer Moussa Cisse as they await a decision from the NCAA on his transfer waiver. Scoring guard Brandon Murray also did not dress for the same reason.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Ole Miss basketball holds off Alabama State in Chris Beard's debut