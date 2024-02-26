Ole Miss basketball score prediction, scouting report vs. Alabama

OXFORD — Ole Miss basketball has, historically, fought an uphill battle against Alabama. At the end of the last decade, the Crimson Tide held a 122-58 advantage over the Rebels in the all-time series.

Then Alabama hired Nate Oats, and the series has become entirely one-sided.

The Rebels have failed to beat Oats in four attempts, including two in Oxford. Their smallest margin of defeat in those games is 12 points.

If Ole Miss (19-8, 6-8 SEC) hopes to revive NCAA Tournament hopes that have one foot in the grave after five losses in six games, it will have to find a way to take down Oats' Crimson Tide (19-8, 11-3) when the two teams meet at the SJB Pavilion on Wednesday (8 p.m., ESPN2).

Defense a weak point for Ole Miss basketball and Alabama

Neither Oats nor Ole Miss coach Chris Beard can take much pride in the defense played by their respective teams this season.

Though the 72 points they allowed over the weekend to South Carolina marked a small improvement, Ole Miss still ranks outside the nation's top 130 in overall defensive efficiency.

When the Rebels do force a missed shot, they often don't pair it with a defensive rebound. Ole Miss allows offensive rebounds at a higher rate than any other power conference team in the country.

And, though the analytics say Alabama has been better defensively than the Rebels this season, the eye test sometimes says otherwise.

The Crimson Tide have allowed 90 or more points in four out of their past five games, including an astounding 117 points to Kentucky on Saturday.

"I told our guys after the game, there have been question marks about our defense all year," Oats said. "Those question marks are all completely erased. Everybody knows we don't really guard at this point. I thought our effort stunk."

Both Rebels and Crimson Tide are efficient from 3-point range

Wednesday will mark a meeting of two of the top 20 teams in college basketball when it comes to efficiency from beyond the arc.

The Rebels shoot the 3-pointer at a 37.7% clip to rank 18th nationally, while the Crimson Tide connect on 37.9% of their attempts – good for 14th.

Few indicators predict the Rebels' outcomes better than their 3-point shooting success. When they shoot 40% or better, they're 12-2. When they don't, they're 7-6.

Ole Miss has lost the 3-point efficiency battle in four out of its six games in February. To rebound, the Rebels will need to figure out a way to own the 3-point line again – on both ends of the floor.

SABAN: Chris Beard hopes Nick Saban technique can help Ole Miss basketball end slide with Alabama next

Chris Beard looking for more from the Ole Miss basketball bench

When star guard Matthew Murrell played only 21 minutes Saturday for the Rebels due to foul trouble and Allen Flanigan was ejected due to a flagrant foul, it offered Ole Miss' bench a chance to make a difference – something it has rarely managed since the onset of SEC play.

Instead, it managed just 10 points to South Carolina's 16. In February, Ole Miss' bench has been outscored by nearly 20 points per game in February.

That was not Beard's plan when he built this roster.

"That's something we have to do a better job of, trying to manufacture some offense from different lineups, different individual players," Beard said. "This team was set up for the bench to be a weapon, and we just gotta keep working towards that. It's not on the players. It's on everybody, myself included."

Ole Miss basketball vs. Alabama score prediction

Alabama 97, Ole Miss 87. The Rebels have played four teams ranked inside KenPom's top 20 this season, and have lost all four by an average of 18.8 points. There is too much firepower on Alabama's roster for Ole Miss to cope with.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

