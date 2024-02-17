Ole Miss basketball live score updates vs Missouri: Rebels take on Tigers in SEC game

OXFORD — Ole Miss basketball and Chris Beard will be out to score a victory and snap a three-game losing streak when the Rebels welcome Missouri to the SJB Pavilion on Saturday.

Ole Miss (18-6, 5-6 SEC) is coming off a road loss to Kentucky that compounded previous defeats at South Carolina and at home vs. Auburn. The Rebels are squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble after a 13-0 start.

The same can't be said for Mizzou (8-16, 0-11), which is still looking for its first SEC win. The Tigers haven't scored more than 61 points in any of their three games this month.

What channel is Ole Miss basketball vs. Missouri on today?

TV: SEC Network

Ole Miss vs. Missouri start time

Date: Feb. 17

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Ole Miss basketball live score updates vs. Missouri

Ole Miss basketball schedule

Next five games:

Feb. 21 at 8 p.m. at Mississippi State

Feb. 24 at 2:30 p.m. vs. South Carolina

Feb. 28 at 8 p.m. vs. Alabama

March 2 at 7:30 p.m. at Mizzou

March 5 at 6 p.m. at Georgia

